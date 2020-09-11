World

Black Italian designer calls out racism in fashion industry

Stella Jean has announced a boycott of Milan Fashion Week and will no longer stay silent amid a rise in racially charged incidents in Italian fashion

11 September 2020 - 14:03 Sophie Davies
Picture: 123RF/MARTIN KAY78
Picture: 123RF/MARTIN KAY78

Rome — Stella Jean, the Haitian-Italian designer who has just announced a boycott of Milan Fashion Week, says she has suffered racism all her life.

But it was only when she encountered it in Italy’s mainly white fashion industry that she realised just how unwilling people are to talk about it.

Now Jean, whose brightly coloured skirts and dresses are worn by celebrities including Beyoncé and Rihanna, says she can no longer remain silent in the face of what she sees as a rise in racially charged incidents in Italian fashion.

The former model, a protégé of Giorgio Armani and the only black person ever to be appointed to Italy’s influential Fashion Council, will not show her latest collection at Milan Fashion Week later this month in a protest over racism.

“As the first and only black designer in the history of the Fashion Council, it is my responsibility to explain to those who haven’t noticed the extreme marginalisation in which my minority lives,” she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. “An entire generation of new Italians ... have lived for too long in a condition of total invisibility.”

Italian fashion houses have been criticised in recent years for creating products deemed racist, including Gucci’s 2019 “blackface” sweater with a mouth cut out and trimmed in red, and Prada’s 2018 keychain of a monkey with inflated lips.

Jean said that while discrimination has been an “uncomfortable and punctual travel companion” in her life, she only encountered it in the fashion industry recently, when she raised questions of race. When she did so, she found that “broaching the subject of racism in Italy is to this day still an unconfessable taboo”.

Italy is whiter than most other European countries and there has been relatively little debate over the country’s colonial past, racism or integration.

About 9% of Italy’s 60-million registered residents are foreigners but of these, less than half a million come from Sub-Saharan Africa.

Last week, Italy’s foreign minister Luigi Di Maio drew criticism for sharing “blackface” memes of himself on his Facebook page, a response to a wave of earlier memes that surfaced when he appeared in public with a deep sun tan.

Signs of progress

Jean said there has been years of silence and denial around questions of race in Italy. Earlier this year, she released a film showing Italian women of black and Asian origin revealing the racist comments they confront on a regular basis.

Then, last month, she launched an appeal for reform in the Italian fashion industry under the slogan, “Do Black Lives Matter in Italy?”.

“Allow black children to be part of your organisation charts,” she said. “The colour doesn’t have to be the reason you hire someone for sure, but it can’t be the reason you don’t hire either.”

Global Black Lives Matter protests have put pressure on the multi-trillion-dollar fashion industry to eradicate racism and boost diversity.

Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of fashion bible Vogue, apologised in June for “hurtful and intolerant” mistakes by the magazine, which she said had “not found enough ways to elevate and give space to black editors, writers, photographers, designers and other creators”.

In June, French cosmetics company L’Oréal rehired Munroe Bergdorf, a British black transgender model who the company sacked in 2017 after she described all white people as racist.

In Italy, too, there have been signs of progress, said Jean.

“Following the murder of George Floyd, the most important gatekeepers of Italian fashion showed unprecedented social solidarity with the American cause,” she said. “In fashion we have to start ... amplifying the voices of women and men of all colours.”

Thomson Reuters Foundation

Gucci withdraws sweater over blackface claims

Gucci, like H&M, Dolce & Gabbana and Prada, have been called on short-sighted marketing or design components
Companies
1 year ago

‘F**k White People’: zero f**ks given

The ANC and the FF Plus seem to be cut from the same intolerant cloth when it comes to art and artistic expression, writes Gareth van Onselen
Opinion
3 years ago

Big brands nurture nature as business demands sustainability

The fashion and food worlds, particularly, have initiatives that limit their harm on forests, water, soil, plants, animals, birds — and people
World
2 weeks ago

Dutch deface statues of ‘dubious character’ as protests spread

Following toppling of statues representing racist or colonial figures in the US and Europe, two statues in Rotterdam were vandalised
World
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
ANC delegation leaves Zimbabwe empty-handed
World / Africa
2.
Easy electricity deal backfires as Ghana now owed ...
World / Africa
3.
Ace Magashule to lead ANC delegation to Zimbabwe
World / Africa
4.
Israel-UAE trade will overtake deals with Egypt
World / Africa
5.
Zimbabwe to resume international flights from ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: An offensive advert, and a cynical offensive

Opinion / Editorials

Pasta and chopsticks see Dolce & Gabbana cancel Chinese show

World / Asia

Clicks pulls hair-care range after anti-racism protests and backs SA products

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.