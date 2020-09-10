World

Flawless white sparkler diamond could sell for $30m

The 102.39-carat diamond will be sold in a single-lot auction without a reserve price at Sotheby’s in Hong Kong on October 5

10 September 2020 - 13:23 Jill Serjeant
An employee of Sotheby's poses with a perfect 100+ carat diamond, the second largest oval diamond of its kind to ever appear at an auction, which will be auctioned by Sotheby's in Hong Kong on October 5, picture taken September 9 2020. Picture: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI
An employee of Sotheby's poses with a perfect 100+ carat diamond, the second largest oval diamond of its kind to ever appear at an auction, which will be auctioned by Sotheby's in Hong Kong on October 5, picture taken September 9 2020. Picture: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Los Angeles — One of the world’s rarest diamonds, about the size of an egg or a large lollipop, is going up for auction next month and is expected to fetch $12m to $30m.

Sotheby’s said on Thursday that the 102.39-carat diamond, a flawless white sparkler, was the second-largest oval diamond of its kind to be offered at auction. The largest, a 118.28-carat diamond, set a record $30.8m price when it was sold in 2013.

Only seven such diamonds, known in the trade as D colour flawless, or internally flawless white diamonds, of more than 100 carats have previously been sold at auction.

“More and more people have come to understand that something billions of years old and of the size of a lollipop can store as much value as a Rembrandt self-portrait or a Basquiat,” Gary Schuler, worldwide chair of jewellery at Sotheby’s, said in a statement.

The diamond will be sold in a single-lot auction without a reserve price at Sotheby’s in Hong Kong on October 5.

“Diamonds of this calibre and size have sold anywhere between $11.9m to $33.7m,” said Quig Bruning, head of Sotheby’s New York jewellery department.

Sotheby’s said the gem was cut from a 271-carat rough that De Beers recovered at its Victor mine in Canadaat the Victor Mine in the Canadian province of Ontario in 2018 and cut and polished for more than a year.

Two of the most famous large diamonds — the Koh-i-Noor and The Cullinan 1 — belong to the British monarchy and form part of the British Crown Jewels.

The world record for any diamond or jewel sold at auction was set in 2017 when a 59.60-carat fancy vivid pink diamond was sold for $71.2m to the Hong Kong jewellery company Chow Tai Fook, Sotheby’s said.

Reuters

Demand for diamonds plummets but bright spot is affluent investors

Covid-19 has forced miners to cancel or delay sales, with major diamond shows scrapped due to health and travel restrictions
Companies
4 weeks ago

De Beers to overhaul its business after Covid battering

Second-quarter revenue falls 96% as pandemic lays waste to the global diamonds business
Companies
1 month ago

Petra Diamonds flags a ‘torrid’ year for sales

Full-year revenue plunged by a third as the major SA diamond miner talks to lenders over R11bn to optimise its debt structure
Companies
1 month ago

Debt-ravaged Petra Diamonds puts itself up for sale

The SA-focused diamond miner has a $650m debt repayment in two years as Covid-19 dries up jewellery demand
Companies
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
ANC delegation leaves Zimbabwe empty-handed
World / Africa
2.
Trump said he played down severity of Covid-19 to ...
World / Americas
3.
Zimbabwe to resume international flights from ...
World / Africa
4.
Ace Magashule to lead ANC delegation to Zimbabwe
World / Africa
5.
Palm-oil industry considers using convicts amid ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Russia’s Alrosa, like De Beers, makes opaque cuts to diamond prices

Companies / Mining

RioZim says diamond demand is back with a vengeance

Companies / Mining

De Beers cuts prices of bigger diamonds after sales fall due to Covid-19

Companies / Mining

The Spirit of the Rose Russian pink diamond is set for auction

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.