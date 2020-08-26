World

UN-backed climate fund faces allegations of ‘systemic’ abuse

South Korea-based Green Climate Fund denies staff accusations of sexism and racism and behaviour that compromises its mission

26 August 2020 - 19:33 Laurie Goering
Picture: 123RF/pashabo
London — Seventeen employees of the world's largest global climate fund, based in South Korea, have complained of sexism, racism and harassment within the troubled UN-led project.

The current and former Green Climate Fund (GCF) workers said they also suffered or witnessed instances of inappropriate relationships and abuse of power in the workplace in the last three years, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

In response, the fund's secretariat said it “strongly refutes claims of systematic staffing problems affecting GCF's mission to empower developing countries in taking climate action”.

It said the fund's Independent Integrity Unit had only substantiated two out of 39 complaints about staff misconduct filed in 2018 and 2019.

“We have zero tolerance for all forms of discrimination and abuse,” Yannick Glemarec, executive director of the GCF, which is headquartered in Songdo, 30km southwest of the South Korean capital, Seoul, said in a statement.

“As the organisation matures, we are continually strengthening all our prevention, reporting and investigation mechanisms, and will continue to do so.”

The GCF was created at UN climate change negotiations in 2010 to help developing countries reduce their planet-heating emissions and adapt to climate shifts.

It has a $6.2bn portfolio of projects in more than 100 developing countries, from Afghanistan to Zimbabwe, and approved $879m in new projects in August.

The staff who made the allegations about the GCF said in a letter seen by the Financial Times that they aimed to hold management accountable for “systemic” sexism and racism and behaviour that had “jeopardised” the fund's mission.

The fund also has faced criticism after four people who attended a GCF board meeting in Switzerland in March tested positive for Covid-19. One, an environmental expert from the Philippines, died this month.

The meeting had been shifted from South Korea to Geneva, which at that time had no reported cases of the virus, in an effort to avoid infections, GCF officials said.

The fund has previously faced discord over its decision-making processes and choices of projects to fund, and has seen turnovers in management.

 Thomson Reuters Foundation

BIG READ: Trauma and tenacity: how women activists shaped SA

Do we celebrate Women’s Month in SA, or do we use it to mourn all that is not right in SA related to women?
Life
1 day ago

Mindset of women too needs to change

Until women recognise the role they play in perpetuating the menace that is patriarchy, the cycle of abuse will continue
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Human rights violations in workplaces continue to blight companies

Labour-related violations account for the second-highest number of complaints commission receives
Opinion
5 months ago

