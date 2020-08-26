Moderna to present Covid-19 vaccine data in older people at industry meeting

Moderna will present safety data on Wednesday from an early trial that provides the first glimpse of how its Covid-19 vaccine stimulates the immune system in older people.

The company will present “new interim safety and immunogenicity data from the cohorts of older adults” from its phase 1 trial, according to a statement. The results will be presented to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices.

The company earlier published data from the same trial showing that the vaccine produced neutralising antibodies against the coronavirus in younger adults. Triggering neutralising antibodies in older patients is important as these patients are some of the most severely affected by Covid-19.

The Moderna vaccine is now in a large, final-stage trial in the US, with results possible by late fall. Moderna shares rose as much as 3.1% in premarket trading in New York.

Bloomberg