Moderna to present Covid-19 vaccine data in older people at industry meeting

Triggering neutralising antibodies in older patients is important as these patients are some of the most severely affected by Covid-19

26 August 2020 - 16:34 Robert Langreth
Moderna will present safety data on Wednesday from an early trial that provides the first glimpse of how its Covid-19 vaccine stimulates the immune system in older people.

The company will present “new interim safety and immunogenicity data from the cohorts of older adults” from its phase 1 trial, according to a statement. The results will be presented to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices.

The company earlier published data from the same trial showing that the vaccine produced neutralising antibodies against the coronavirus in younger adults. Triggering neutralising antibodies in older patients is important as these patients are some of the most severely affected by Covid-19.

The Moderna vaccine is now in a large, final-stage trial in the US, with results possible by late fall. Moderna shares rose as much as 3.1% in premarket trading in New York.

Bloomberg

Covid-19 vaccine candidate could be with regulators within next four months

The University of Oxford and AstraZeneca’s possible vaccine would then go through a process to make a full assessment of the data
World
1 day ago

WHO urges countries to commit money to vaccine pool

Director-general says the global access facility for Covid-19 vaccines hinges on countries filling funding gaps
World
2 days ago

Getting Covid-19 twice is not good news, but it is too soon to panic

Three cases of re-infection have been reported, but with so many variables at play, one researcher says ‘it doesn’t make her nervous’
World
1 day ago

