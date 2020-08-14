World

Chinese tech exposes disconnect between buyers and sellers

Having something to sell directly to people willing to buy has worked for some firms, but what about firms reticent to spend on marketing?

14 August 2020 - 11:53 Tim Culpan
Baidu headquarters in Beijing, China, May 18 2020. PIcture: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG
Baidu headquarters in Beijing, China, May 18 2020. PIcture: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

Even if China’s consumers are still willing to buy some products, companies lack confidence to shell out cash marketing to them.

Take a look at Baidu, which just reported second-quarter numbers. The results were bad, but more than anything they highlight how this disconnect is playing out in the technology sector.  

China’s biggest search-engine operator posted a 3% drop in revenue at its core business — chiefly search advertising. Some analysts and reporters saw that as a win, having played into a classic sandbag and spin strategy — lower expectations, then when bad numbers come in, pretend they’re actually good. So let me reiterate: Baidu’s numbers are not good. And they’re about to get worse with third-quarter revenue forecast to decline once more.

Set that against NetEase, which also reported overnight. Like Tencent Holdings, its bread and butter is gaming, which saw solid growth during the June period. Its revenue in that category climbed 21%, not as good as Tencent’s 40%, but quite decent in the middle of an economic slump. Naspers has a 31.2% stake in Tencent.

There is growth outside gaming, too. Lenovo, which reported on  Thursday, managed a 17% rise in China sales, driven by demand for PCs and servers (to play games, perhaps?). Smartphones slumped, however, with various research firms noting a double-digit decline in shipments. Interestingly though, Huawei Technologies and Apple posted solid growth — which is significant because these two brands tend to offer some of the highest-priced models in the market.

One easy explanation is nesting: people just want to stay home and spend money on activities there. But I think over the next few months we’ll see that this doesn’t tell the whole story.

NetEase, Tencent and Lenovo benefit from having something that they can sell directly to the consumer — and in the second quarter it was clear there were people willing to buy at least some categories of products. Baidu and others in the ad business, meanwhile, rely on brands having the confidence to spend money, believing that sales will roll in later.

Tencent highlights this split with revenue from media advertising  — placed on its content platforms — slumping 25% for a fifth straight decline.

Baidu itself cut its own marketing budget. At iQiyi, its video-streaming subsidiary, membership revenue grew 19% (showing that there are more eyeballs on the platform) but ad sales dropped 28%.

As we continue through earnings season, investors may want to keep an eye out for which companies have a direct relationship with consumers, and which merely rely on brands having the confidence to spend money and pitch to them.

Bloomberg

Tencent offers to buy out search engine Sogou in $2.1bn deal

Chinese tech giants are looking to delist from US bourses, with Tencent climbing as much as 4.7% on the news as it eyes Sogou’s AI technology
Companies
2 weeks ago

Jim Farley to replace Jim Hackett as Ford CEO

Hackett is retiring after his three-year bid to turn Ford around failed to make inroads
Companies
1 week ago

China clamps down on livestreaming apps

Watchdog orders services to rectify 'vulgar and and problematic' content
World
1 month ago

China search giant Baidu considers leaving Nasdaq

Closer US scrutiny of Chinese companies listed in the country worries Chinese search engine giant
Companies
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
The good and the bad Kamala Harris brings to the ...
World / Americas
2.
Sparks fly between Zimbabwean president and deputy
World / Africa
3.
Philippines says former Wirecard executive ...
World / Asia
4.
Under-siege Mnangagwa blames ‘hostile forces’ as ...
World / Africa
5.
Ramaphosa’s envoys leave Zimbabwe after ...
World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.