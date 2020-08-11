World

Russia crows about approving Covid-19 vaccine for rollout

Vladimir Putin says Russia is the first country to approve a vaccine — after just two months of human testing

11 August 2020 - 11:57 Maxim Rodionov and Vladimir Soldatkin
Empty streets in downtown Moscow during a strict lockdown in Russia to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: AFP/KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV
Moscow — President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia has become the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a Covid-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing, a move hailed by Moscow as evidence of its scientific prowess.

The development paves the way for the mass inoculation of the Russian population, even as the final stage of clinical trials to test safety and efficacy continue.

The speed at which Russia is moving to roll out its vaccine highlights its determination to win the global race for an effective product, but has stirred concerns that it may be putting national prestige before sound science and safety.

Speaking at a government meeting on state television, Putin said the vaccine, developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute, is safe and that it has even been administered to one of his daughters.

“I know that it works quite effectively, forms strong immunity, and I repeat, it has passed all the needed checks,” said Putin, adding that he hopes the country will soon start mass producing the vaccine.

Its approval by the health ministry foreshadows the start of a larger trial involving thousands of participants, commonly known as a phase three trial. Such trials, which require a certain rate of participants catching a virus to observe the vaccine’s effect, are normally considered essential precursors for a vaccine to receive regulatory approval.

Regulators around the world have insisted that the rush to develop Covid-19 vaccines will not compromise safety. But recent surveys show growing public distrust in governments’ efforts to rapidly produce such a vaccine.

Russian health workers treating Covid-19 patients will be offered the chance of volunteering to be vaccinated soon after the vaccine’s approval, a source said last month.

More than 100 possible vaccines are being developed around the world to try to stop the Covid-19 pandemic. At least four are in final phase three human trials, according to World Health Organisation data.

