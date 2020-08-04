World

China ‘may target’ US journalists in Hong Kong

Communist Party newspaper says retaliation could follow if US denies visas for Chinese reporters

04 August 2020 - 09:45 Colum Murphy
Picture: 123RF/iloveotto
Picture: 123RF/iloveotto

Beijing — China could take aim at American journalists in Hong Kong, if the US does not renew visas for Chinese journalists, Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin says.

“From what I know, given that the US side hasn’t renewed visa of Chinese journalists, Chinese side has prepared for the worst scenario that all Chinese journalists have to leave the US,” Hu said Tuesday on Twitter. “If that’s the case, Chinese side will retaliate, including targeting US journalists based in HK.”

The US state department did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Global Times is a tabloid run by the People’s Daily, the flagship newspaper of the Communist Party. Hu‘s tweets have become closely watched after accurately forecasting previous moves by China’s government.

Such a move would be an escalation of a tit-for-tat fight that has ensnared media employees in both countries. After the US imposed visa restrictions on Chinese journalists, Beijing in February expelled more than a dozen of their American counterparts, including three Wall Street Journal reporters.

The Trump administration then ordered Chinese state-owned news outlets — including the Xinhua News Agency — to cut the size of their US-based staff, part of a broader response to Beijing’s restrictions on American journalists.

Unlike mainland China, Hong Kong does not issue journalist visas and is supposed to maintain independent control over immigration. But the city’s ability to determine its own immigration policy is being undermined.

In 2018, Hong Kong denied a visa renewal for Victor Mallet of the Financial Times, following his hosting an event with a local independence activist at the Foreign Correspondents’ Club. It also refused entry to Human Rights Watch executive director Kenneth Roth. Some of the American reporters kicked out of China earlier this year were not allowed to go to Hong Kong.

Steps to squeeze journalists in the semi-autonomous financial hub could fuel further tensions between the US and China. The world’s two biggest economies have seen relations worsen in recent months on everything from trade to Hong Kong, on which China has imposed sweeping national security legislation that’s raised fears about basic freedoms, including of the press.

Hu said earlier that a number of Chinese journalists will see their visas expire on August 6, and “none of them” have yet been renewed. Beijing is preparing for a worst-case scenario where the US forces it to withdraw all Chinese journalists, and will retaliate “fiercely” to refusals to renew their visas, Hu wrote on Weibo.

Bloomberg

Warning that China will not stand for ‘smash and grab’ by US

State mouthpiece says Microsoft acquisition of TikTok’s US operations will not be accepted
Companies
23 minutes ago

Work with Alibaba rivals cost Goldman Sachs and Bank of America role in Ant Group sale

Bankers told they should stop doing deals for competitors if they want business from Jack Ma’s empire
Companies
1 day ago

Rich nations steal a march in securing coronavirus vaccines

A string of agreements have seen wealthy countries lock up more than a billion doses of vaccines
World
1 day ago

Most read

1.
South Korea’s recurring feud with Japan snares 70 ...
World / Asia
2.
Australia’s Melbourne to shut much of retail and ...
World
3.
Philippines tightens Manila lockdown as Covid ...
World / Asia
4.
An interview with Sim Tshabalala: sustainable ...
World
5.
Rich nations steal a march in securing ...
World

Related Articles

WTO’s new head will face wreckage of Trump’s ‘America First’ onslaught

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.