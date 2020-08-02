World

Rich nations steal a march in securing coronavirus vaccines

A string of agreements have seen wealthy countries lock up more than a billion doses of vaccines

02 August 2020 - 16:58 James Paton
A scientist researches a vaccine for Covid-19 at a laboratory in San Diego, California, the US. Picture: REUTERS/BING GUAN
New York — Wealthy countries have already locked up more than a billion doses of coronavirus vaccines, raising worries that the rest of the world will be at the back of the queue in the global effort to defeat the pathogen.

Moves by the US and UK to secure supplies from Sanofi and partner GlaxoSmithKline, and another pact between Japan and Pfizer, are the latest in a string of agreements. The EU has also been aggressive in obtaining shots, well before anyone knows whether they will work.

Though international groups and a number of nations are promising to make vaccines affordable and accessible to all, doses are likely to struggle to keep up with demand in a world of 7.8-billion people. The possibility that wealthier countries will monopolise supply, a scenario that played out in the 2009 swine flu pandemic, has fuelled concerns among poor nations and health advocates.

The US, Britain, EU and Japan have so far secured about 1.3-billion doses of potential Covid immunisations, according to London-based analytics firm Airfinity. Options to snap up more supplies or pending deals would add about 1.5-billion doses to that total, its figures show.

“Even if you have an optimistic assessment of the scientific progress, there’s still not enough vaccines for the world,” said Rasmus Bech Hansen, Airfinity’s CEO. What’s also important to consider is that most of the vaccines may require two doses, he said.

A few front-runners, such as the University of Oxford and partner AstraZeneca and a Pfizer-BioNTech SE collaboration, are already in final-stage studies, fuelling hopes that a weapon to fight Covid will be available soon. But developers must still clear a number of hurdles: proving their shots are effective, gaining approval and ramping up manufacturing. Worldwide supply may not reach 1-billion doses until the first quarter of 2022, Airfinity forecasts.

Investing in production capacity all over the world is seen as one of the keys to solving the dilemma, and pharma companies are starting to outline plans to deploy shots widely. Sanofi and Glaxo intend to provide a significant portion of worldwide capacity in 2021 and 2022 to a global initiative that’s focused on accelerating development and production and distributing shots equitably.

The World Health Organisation, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, are working together to bring about equitable and broad access. They outlined a plan in June to roll out shots and secure 2-billion doses by the end of 2021.

The initiative, known as Covax, aims to give governments an opportunity to hedge the risk of backing unsuccessful candidates and give other nations with limited finances access to shots that would be otherwise unaffordable. If governments put their own interests first, it could result in a worse outcome for everyone, allowing the virus to continue to spread, some officials warn.

Countries would need to strike a series of different agreements with vaccine makers to raise their chances of getting supplies, as some shots won’t succeed, a situation that could lead to bidding battles and inefficiencies, Seth Berkley, Gavi’s CEO, said.

“The thing we worry about most is getting a tangle of deals,” he said. “Our hope is with a portfolio of vaccines we can get countries to come together.”

About 78 nations have expressed interest in joining Covax, he said. In addition, more than 90 low- and middle-income countries and economies will be able to access Covid vaccines through a Gavi-led programme, the group said on Friday. There’s still concern the rest of the world might fall behind.

“That is exactly what we’re trying to avoid,” Berkley said.

AstraZeneca in June became the first manufacturer to sign up to Gavi’s programme, committing 300-million doses, and Pfizer and BioNTech signalled interest in potentially supplying Covax. Brazil, the nation with the second-highest number of coronavirus cases, also reached an agreement to secure doses of the Oxford vaccine with AstraZeneca.

The Trump administration agreed to provide as much as $2.1bn to partners Sanofi and Glaxo, the biggest US investment yet for Operation Warp Speed, the nation’s vaccine development and procurement programme. The funding will support clinical trials and manufacturing while allowing the US to secure 100-million doses, if it’s successful. The country has an option to receive an additional 500-million doses longer term.

The EU is closing in on a deal for as many as 300 million-doses of the Sanofi-Glaxo shot and is in advanced discussions with several other companies, according to a statement on Friday.

“The European Commission is also committed to ensuring that everyone who needs a vaccine gets it, anywhere in the world and not only at home,” it said.

In China, home to some of the fastest-moving programmes, President Xi Jinping pledged to turn any vaccine developed by the country into a global public good.

The US has invested in a number of other projects. Pfizer and BioNTech last week reached a $1.95bn deal to supply their vaccine to the government, should regulators clear it. Novavax  announced a $1.6bn deal, while the US earlier pledged as much as $1.2bn to AstraZeneca to spur development and production.

US investment to speed up trials, scale up manufacturing and boost vaccine development is “great news for the world”, assuming vaccines are shared, Berkley said.

“It helps drive the science forward,” he said. “On that I’m very positive. My concern is that we need global supply.”

Bloomberg

J&J’s vaccine set to move to human trials as it works in primates

The US drugmaker says the vaccine prevented infection and protected the animals’ lungs from the coronavirus
Companies
3 days ago

UK signs deal for 60-million Sanofi/GSK vaccine doses

This is the fourth such deal amid worries that rich countries, such as the US and UK, are securing vaccine doses at the expense of poorer ones
World
4 days ago

The good, the bad and the ugly of Covid-19 right now

From potentially lethal complacency to full-speed ahead on vaccines
World
3 days ago

Moderna moves to late-stage trial of Covid-19 vaccine candidate

Shares surge more than 8% after the US federal government-supported project moves to next stage
Companies
6 days ago

US to pay $2bn to Pfizer and BioNTech for vaccine doses

This will buy 100-million doses should the vaccine be approved, with the companies also agreeing to supply the UK with 30-million for an unknown sum
World
1 week ago

DAVID PILLING: Poor countries should run more drug trials, but only if they benefit

Most medical research takes place in developed countries, which means they get the medicines much quicker
Opinion
1 week ago

