World

The WHO warns that the coronavirus is not seasonal

People have it fixed in their minds that, like other viruses, this one changes as the weather does, which is simply not true

28 July 2020 - 14:20 Agency Staff
Coffins for Covid-19 deaths are stacked at a warehouse in Johannesburg, which is in the middle of its southern hemisphere winter. Picture: AFP/MARCO LONGARI
Coffins for Covid-19 deaths are stacked at a warehouse in Johannesburg, which is in the middle of its southern hemisphere winter. Picture: AFP/MARCO LONGARI

Geneva — The spread of the novel coronavirus does not appear to be affected by seasonality, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said Tuesday, warning against false beliefs that summer is safer.

“Season does not seem to be affecting the transmission of this virus,” WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris told reporters in a virtual briefing. She pointed out that some of the hardest-hit countries are in the midst of different season.

While it is summer in the US, which, with nearly 148,000 deaths and close to 4.3-million cases, is the hardest-hit country, the second most affected country Brazil, which counts more than 87,000 deaths, is in winter.

And yet, she said, there “seems to be this fixed idea about this virus being seasonal”, and that Covid-19 will come in waves. This is because people are mistakenly viewing the pandemic through “a flu lens, because that is the way the flu behaves”.

“What we all need to get our heads around is that this is a new virus ... and even though it is a respiratory virus and even though respiratory viruses in the past did tend to do these different seasonal waves, this one is behaving differently,” Harris said.

Instead of expecting the virus to behave like other viruses that are more familiar, she said people should look at what is actually known about how to stop transmission of Covid-19.

What works, she said, is physical distancing; hand washing; wearing a mask, where appropriate; always covering up sneezes and coughs; staying home when experiencing symptoms; the isolation of cases and quarantining of contacts.

“But at the moment, we aren’t doing that, because people seem to have it fixed in their heads that it is seasonal thing and there seems to ... be this persistent belief that summer is not a problem,” Harris said.

“Summer is a problem. This virus likes all weathers, but what it particularly likes is jumping from one person to another when we come in close contact,” she said. “Let’s not give it that opportunity.”

AFP

Why do South Africans ignore Covid-19 rules?

Lack of respect for the law and regulations in a time of pandemic is cause for concern
Opinion
22 hours ago

Trump’s national security adviser tests positive for Covid-19

Robert O’Brien is the closest person to the US president known to have contracted the disease
World
21 hours ago

India is on the hunt for plasma to beat Covid-19

India, the world's biggest suppliers of generic drugs, is scrambling to end a local shortage of remdesivir and tocilizumab
World
1 day ago

Africa heads towards one-million Covid-19 cases, but figures could be much higher

About 3,000 tests are done per day in Nigeria — a country of about 200-million people — just a tenth of the number conducted in SA, with about a ...
World
1 hour ago

Most read

1.
AfCFTA could help lift 30-million Africans out of ...
World / Africa
2.
Countries impose new restrictions as Covid second ...
World
3.
How male bosses at European retailers decide what ...
World / Europe
4.
The WHO warns that the coronavirus is not seasonal
World
5.
Trump’s national security adviser tests positive ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Countries impose new restrictions as Covid second wave threatens

World

Ambulances with ample oxygen vital in Eastern Cape’s Covid-19 battle

National / Health

Covid work shift doesn’t mean death of the office

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.