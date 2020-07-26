World

HSBC denies reports in China it ‘framed’ telecom giant Huawei

The bank has come under pressure as US-China relations sour

26 July 2020 - 22:49 Agency Staff
The HSBC logo hangs outside a bank branch in London, the UK. Picture: BLOOMBERG/SIMON DAWSON
Beijing — London-based HSBC bank has denied Chinese media reports that it had “framed” telecom giant Huawei or “fabricated evidence” that led to the arrest of a top company official.

Washington's investigations into Huawei —  for allegedly violating US sanctions on Iran — started before the bank's involvement with the company in late 2016, the lender said on Saturday in its first public comments on Huawei's legal battle in North America.

“HSBC has no malice against Huawei, nor has it framed Huawei,” the bank said in a statement posted on the Chinese messaging app WeChat.

“HSBC has not fabricated evidence or concealed facts, nor will it distort facts or harm any customers for our own benefit.”

The HSBC statement comes a day after Chinese state media, including the Communist Party mouthpiece People's Daily, published reports accusing HSBC of lying about Huawei during an investigation by the US department of justice.

The probe led to Canada arresting Huawei's CFO Meng Wanzhou in December 2018.

China's internet censors blocked access to HSBC's statement within hours of publication, without offering an explanation.

Meng, the daughter of Huawei's founder, is under house arrest in Vancouver, Canada, fighting extradition to the US.

Washington says Meng had concealed Huawei's alleged dealing with Iran from lenders including HSBC.

Meng's lawyers last week said HSBC was well aware of Huawei's activities in Iran, but claimed ignorance to dodge further US punishment.

The bank has come under pressure as US-China relations sour.

The lender has come under fire in Britain for backing a controversial security law on Hong Kong — one of its biggest markets. The law allows Beijing to curb political freedoms in the semi-autonomous Asian financial hub.

AFP

Pompeo calls on UK to join alliance against ‘disgraceful’ China

US secretary of state urges a global coalition to stand up to China's growing influence
World
5 days ago

US gives China just 72 hours to close Houston consulate

The US says it is to protect the American people and their intellectual property, as China warns of retaliation
World
4 days ago

EDITORIAL: Tensions cloud China’s clout

But its ever-growing clout means trade partners such as SA may have to take sides in escalating tensions with other big powers
Opinion
5 days ago

UK ban on Huawei a big opportunity for competitors

Ericsson of Sweden and Nokia of Norway are currently the only companies besides Huawei that provide complete 5G wireless networks
Companies
1 week ago

US to impose visa restrictions on some Huawei employees

The US secretary of state says telecoms companies doing business with Huawei are doing business with ‘human rights abusers’
World
1 week ago

