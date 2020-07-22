World

No evidence of Russian interference in Brexit vote, says UK

Russia has repeatedly denied meddling in the West, casting the US and Britain as gripped by anti-Russian hysteria

22 July 2020 - 13:06 Guy Faulconbridge and Paul Sandle
Guards at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Picture: REUTERS/MAXIM ZMEYEV
Guards at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Picture: REUTERS/MAXIM ZMEYEV

London — There is no evidence of Russian meddling in the 2016 Brexit referendum and Britain’s spies did not take their eyes off the ball on Russia, British transport secretary Grant Shapps said on Wednesday.

The British parliament’s intelligence and security committee said in a report published on Tuesday that Russia had interfered in the 2014 Scottish independence referendum but it had not seen hard evidence of Russian meddling in the Brexit vote.

While the lawmakers noted allegations of meddling in Brexit, and some studies pointed to Russian attempts to influence the campaign, they said the British government and intelligence agencies had not sought out evidence of Russian interference.

“There needs to be some evidence that there’s an issue there — which there isn’t,” Shapps told Sky when asked if there should be a further investigation of possible Russian meddling in the EU referendum. “I don’t think it’s the case that the intelligence services took their eye off the ball.” 

The victory of opponents of EU membership in the 2016 referendum result sent shockwaves across the world as it signaled that one of the pillars of the West would split from the post-World War Two attempts at European integration.

Russia has repeatedly denied meddling in the West, casting the US and Britain as gripped by anti-Russian hysteria. The British government has repeatedly said there is no evidence of successful Russian interference in Brexit.

The Russia report by parliament’s intelligence committee called for British spies to produce an assessment of Russian interference in the EU referendum. The report casts Russia as a hostile power which poses a significant threat to Britain and the West across a range of fronts, from espionage and cyber-security to election meddling and laundering dirty money.

“The UK welcomed Russian money, and few questions — if any — were asked about the provenance of this considerable wealth,” the report said. “The UK has been viewed as a particularly favourable destination for Russian oligarchs and their money.”

“It offered ideal mechanisms by which illicit finance could be recycled through what has been referred to as the London ‘laundromat’,” the report said.

Asked about dirty Russian money, Shapps said: “This is not the place to come and launder money.”

Reuters

Reports shows that Russia interfered in Scottish vote, maybe Brexit too

The report says the UK is a particularly favourable destination for Russian oligarchs and their money, with London called a ‘laundromat’
World
1 day ago

MPs worried by UK’s ‘lack of curiosity’ about possible Russian meddling in Brexit

Critics say Boris Johnson’s apparent reluctance to publish the report is because it could lay bare donations from wealthy Russians to his party
World
20 hours ago

Russians and Saudis top UK’s first post-Brexit sanctions list

Financial sector,  insurance industry and even UK boarding schools could be affected as 25 Russian and 20 Saudis named on the list of offenders
World
2 weeks ago

As in 1989, all the factors are lined up for a huge political moment

There are clear parallels between the current crises and those that preceded the collapse of the Soviet Union
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe imposes curfew and tightens lockdown as ...
World / Africa
2.
Sudan’s ousted Omar al-Bashir goes on trial for ...
World / Africa
3.
Tsunami warning issued after huge earthquake in ...
World
4.
Saudis facing 50°C days burn more oil as Covid-19 ...
World / Middle East
5.
Indonesia ‘has failed to manage pandemic ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

MPs worried by UK’s ‘lack of curiosity’ about possible Russian meddling in ...

World / Europe

Reports shows that Russia interfered in Scottish vote, maybe Brexit too

World

UK visa favoured by Russian oligarchs needs revising, says report

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.