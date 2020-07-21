World

No certainty about vaccine by end of year, says UK developer

21 July 2020 - 10:49 Alistair Smout
The Jenner Institute, the home of a University of Oxford human trial into a coronavirus vaccine, in Oxford, the UK, on July 20 2020. Picture: BLOOMBERG/DAVID LEVENSON
London — The University of Oxford’s possible Covid-19 vaccine could be rolled out by the end of the year but there is no certainty that will happen, the lead developer of the vaccine says.

The experimental vaccine, which has been licensed to AstraZeneca, produced an immune response in early-stage clinical trials, data showed on Monday, preserving the hope it could be in use by the end of the year.

“The end of the year target for getting vaccine rollout, it’s a possibility but there’s absolutely no certainty about that because we need three things to happen,” Sarah Gilbert told BBC Radio.

She said it needed to be shown to work in late-stage trials, there needed to be large quantities manufactured and regulators had to agree quickly to license it for emergency use.

“All of these three things have to happen and come together before we can start seeing large numbers of people vaccinated,” she said.

The Oxford scientists had eyed a million doses of the potential vaccine to be produced by September.

Though the deal with AstraZeneca has provided manufacturing capacity to do that, the lower prevalence of the novel coronavirus in Britain has complicated the process of proving its efficacy.

Late-stage trials are under way in Brazil and SA and are due to start in the US.

“The crucial thing is that we get enough people exposed to the virus who have also had the vaccine that we can actually get some proper adjudication of whether it prevents the disease and remains safe,” Prof John Bell at the University of Oxford, told BBC Radio.

“We’re hopeful, particularly given the low incident rates in the UK that the individuals recruited in Brazil and SA will ultimately be able to provide us with the data.”

There are no approved vaccines for Covid-19, but the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said AstraZeneca's shot is one of the leading candidates.

Reuters


