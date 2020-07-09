World

Tokyo Olympics organisers expect to secure all venues for 2021 Games — reports

09 July 2020
Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto speaks during a media conference as the new dates for the Tokyo Olympic Games are announced on March 30 2020 in Tokyo, Japan. Picture: THE ASAHI SHIMBUN VIA GETTY IMAGES
Tokyo — Tokyo Olympics organisers expect to be able to use all the venues as originally planned at 2021’s rearranged Games, several Japanese media outlets reported on Thursday.

Securing venues was a top priority for organisers after the Games were pushed back to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and Kyodo and NHK, citing unnamed sources, said they were now confident they would be tied down for Olympics use again.

However, at his regular weekly news conference, Tokyo 2020 spokesperson Masa Takaya said the reports were “optimistic” and that nothing had been announced.

“We have seen a series of media reports concerning the status of securing venues for the Games in 2021,” said Takaya.

“Tokyo 2020 is aware of these reports but I need to be very clear … this is not something on which Tokyo Metropolitan Government or the Tokyo organising committee has made a formal announcement.

“The organising committee has not made such an announcement at this stage and during this process it is very unfortunate to see such reports based on this optimistic view.”

In June, Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto said 80% of all venues needed had been secured, with the Athlete’s Village and Tokyo Big Sight, the planned media centre, among those yet to be fully secured.

Thursday’s reports also said the competition schedule would remain largely unchanged and that all tickets holders would be eligible for refunds, and that organisers would seek approval of these decisions from the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC’s) general assembly on July 17.

Asked to confirm those details, Takaya said nothing had been decided and Tokyo 2020 did not expect to seek approval from the IOC next week. 

Reuters

