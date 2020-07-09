World

EU looking at blood plasma from recovered people for Covid-19

Funding for the use of convalescent plasma as a treatment is being fast-tracked as the US has scooped up other potential therapies

09 July 2020 - 16:31 Francesco Guarascio
A nurse shows blood plasma from a person who has recovered from Covid-19, to be used to help critically ill patients, on June 20 2020. Picture: REUTERS/ESSAM AL-SUDANI
A nurse shows blood plasma from a person who has recovered from Covid-19, to be used to help critically ill patients, on June 20 2020. Picture: REUTERS/ESSAM AL-SUDANI

Brussels — The EU wants to fast-track funding to treat Covid-19 patients with blood plasma collected from survivors, an EU document seen by Reuters shows, in a sign of the bloc’s growing confidence in the experimental treatment.

The move also highlights the more assertive approach being taken by the 27-nation union in the race to find effective drugs and vaccines against the new coronavirus, after the US scooped up several promising candidates.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, has invited national blood authorities to apply for possible emergency funding by July 10 to boost their collection of convalescent plasma, which is obtained from people who have recovered from Covid-19, the document said.

Funds could be used to buy equipment to collect, store and test convalescent plasma, with the money possibly coming from the emergency support instrument (ESI), a European rainy-day fund.

The use of the ESI could allow funds to be provided this year. Usually EU funding projects are planned years in advance.

Money from the €2.7bn ESI has so far only been used or committed for highly sensitive issues, such as buying scarce masks at the peak of the pandemic in Europe and advance purchase of potential Covid-19 vaccines.

More than €300m has been spent and about €2bn is penciled in to buy possible vaccines, EU officials said. This leaves some €400m available.

The use of the ESI is still being considered, the commission noted in its document. A commission spokesperson did not immediately reply to questions on the matter.

Plasma rush

Since the beginning of the pandemic, medics across the world have been transfusing convalescent plasma into critically ill Covid-19 patients, often with positive results, although its efficacy is still under investigation.

People who survive an infectious disease such as Covid-19 are left with blood plasma containing antibodies, or proteins made by the body’s immune system to fight off a virus, that can be transfused into newly infected patients to try to aid recovery.

Plasma, which is the liquid component of blood, is also being tested by public authorities and companies to develop medicines against Covid-19, such as hyperimmune globulins.

Separate research is underway on its possible use to prevent Covid-19 infections, as antibodies extracted from it could be transfused to boost immunity defences of vulnerable people. That could be particularly important in the absence of a vaccine.

The commission has already funded research on convalescent plasma, but unblocking emergency funding to promote collection would be the boldest move so far.

The EU is currently financing a project to develop a plasma-derived therapy against Covid-19 and has also set up a database to share results of treatments applied in European hospitals.

It is also working to reduce its long-standing dependency on plasma imported from the US to manufacture critical non-coronavirus medicines, such as immunoglobulins and medication that helps control bleeding.

Reuters

Covid-19 pandemic threatens gains made in fight against HIV

About 42,500 more lives than usual will be lost to HIV/Aids in the next year if half people in SA on treatment are unable to get their medication
National
3 days ago

US signs $450m deal with Regeneron for Covid-19 treatment

The US is funding manufacturing and trials for potential vaccines and has secured billions of doses for use by Americans
World
2 days ago

The great Gauteng crunch: which hospitals can withstand Covid-19?

As Gauteng becomes the epicentre of the Covid-19 epidemic in SA, the province’s health-care system is facing a number of serious challenges
Features
12 hours ago

Which drugs and therapies are proven to work, and which ones don’t, for Covid-19?

We have made amazing progress in the treatment of Covid-19. Two therapies – steroids and Remdesivir – have already been shown to help
Features
3 days ago

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe farmers offered $3.5bn to settle old ...
World / Africa
2.
Harvard and MIT to sue Donald Trump ...
World / Americas
3.
Portugal grabs assets of Isabel Dos Santos
World
4.
Covid-19 cases up 24% in Africa in past week, as ...
World / Africa
5.
More borders in Australia’s Victoria state close ...
World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.