Solar energy can help keep health facilities alive worldwide

Barcelona — As Sierra Leone emerged from an Ebola epidemic in 2015, it was clear that health facilities lacking a reliable energy supply had been a big obstacle to treating patients. But putting solar panels on the roof of every clinic wasn’t the right answer either, as often such projects fall into disrepair within a year, said Nick Gardner, the Sierra Leone manager for the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS).

Instead, the government and UNOPS decided to bring electric power to 94 communities — starting with their health centres — by using nearly $50m in aid funding to build solar mini-grid systems, seen as more sustainable. Fifty have now been switched on and handed over to companies, which are investing $14m of their own money and running them as businesses, charging customers fair tariffs.

“We wanted these to be commercially viable, stand-alone mini-grids that do not need ongoing subsidisation from the government or donors,” Gardner told an online event this week.

Most community health centres still struggle to pay for electricity, he said — but that problem was solved by getting the facilities to donate public land to site the grids in exchange for free power. Gardner said the newly electrified health centres have won over villagers, with visits to seek advice on diseases or for maternal healthcare rising by up to 26% after reliable electricity was brought in.

But Sierra Leone’s success story wasn’t replicated widely in West Africa after the Ebola outbreak, energy experts said — though this time, with the coronavirus pandemic, they hope that will change.

Damilola Ogunbiyi, CEO of international energy access body Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL), said many promises to power up healthcare after Ebola have not been kept — but there is now a better understanding of how to scale sturdy solutions.

“This time it feels like something is going to happen,” with virus-tracking facilities and labs, for instance, getting sustainable solar power supplies, she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Cut off

Maria Neira, who leads the World Health Organisation’s work on environmental issues, said Covid-19 has reminded the world that health facilities need electricity — ideally from renewables such as solar — “more than ever”.

Hospitals and clinics require electric power for myriad uses, from lighting, ventilation and cleaning to refrigeration for vaccines, lab work, surgery and running life-saving equipment, such as ventilators, she said. Yet more than 1-billion people worldwide do not have access to health facilities with a reliable power supply, putting basic care at risk.