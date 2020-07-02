Jeffrey Epstein friend Ghislaine Maxwell arrested by FBI
Maxwell was a former girlfriend of the convicted sex offender, and allegedly lured under-age girls into Epstein’s social circle
Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested by the US FBI in New Hampshire on Thursday, two sources say.
Maxwell has kept a low profile since the death of Epstein, a financier who was accused of raping and trafficking under-age girls over nearly two decades. Some of Epstein’s alleged victims have said Maxwell lured them into his circle, where they were sexually abused by him and powerful friends.
She is due to appear in federal court on Thursday, the sources said.
Epstein’s controversial death, in a Metropolitan Correctional Centre jail cell in New York, has led to mounting questions about his longtime associate Maxwell, who, Reuters reported on Friday, is being investigated by the FBI along with several other people linked to him.
- Maxwell has been accused in court filings of facilitating a sex-trafficking operation that brought girls to Epstein’s opulent Manhattan home, but she has not been accused of criminal wrongdoing. Her lawyers did not respond to a request for comment.
- Maxwell was a former girlfriend of Epstein who became a longtime member of his inner circle. In a 2003 Vanity Fair article, Epstein was quoted as saying Maxwell was his “best friend”.
- She is the daughter of late British media magnate Robert Maxwell, who founded a publishing house and owned tabloids including the Daily Mirror. It emerged after Robert Maxwell’s mysterious death in 1991 that he had looted hundreds of millions of dollars from employee pension funds to prop up his crumbling business empire.
- In the early 1990s, Maxwell moved to New York, where she worked selling real estate. Around that time she began her romantic relationship with Epstein, a financier who lived in a lavish style and attended high society parties.
- In 2013 and 2014, Maxwell spoke at the UN in her capacity as the founder of the TerraMar Project, an oceanic conservation group.
- Maxwell largely disappeared from public view in 2016 and was particularly elusive after Epstein was charged with sex trafficking.
- The Washington Post reported in August that neighbours said Maxwell had been living in a secluded ocean-front mansion in Massachusetts owned by technology entrepreneur, Scott Borgerson, who declined to tell the newspaper whether Maxwell had lived there with him.
- British tabloid The Sun said in November that it was offering a £10,000 reward for information on Maxwell’s whereabouts.
Reuters