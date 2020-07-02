Jeffrey Epstein friend Ghislaine Maxwell arrested by FBI

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of the late accused sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested by the US FBI in New Hampshire on Thursday, two sources say.

Maxwell has kept a low profile since the death of Epstein, a financier who was accused of raping and trafficking under-age girls over nearly two decades. Some of Epstein’s alleged victims have said Maxwell lured them into his circle, where they were sexually abused by him and powerful friends.

She is due to appear in federal court on Thursday, the sources said.