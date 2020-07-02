Despite threat of ‘consequences’, UK extends offer to Hong Kong residents

London — Boris Johnson’s government refused to back down after China warned of “consequences” if it presses ahead with the offer a home in the UK for millions of Hong Kong residents.

The British prime minister promised almost three-million people new visas and a path to citizenship after China enforced a security law on the former British colony, which Johnson called a “clear and serious breach” of the 1984 handover treaty between London and Beijing.

But China hit back, questioning the UK’s right under the “joint declaration” treaty to make the offer to people in Hong Kong. “China strongly condemns that and reserves the right to make further reactions,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters in Beijing on Thursday. “All the consequences shall be borne by the UK side.”

Johnson’s spokesperson, James Slack, said the UK’s offer still stands and China’s warning will not change the British government’s stance.

‘Very clear’

“We were very clear on the action we would take if China imposed this law, we will now do exactly what we said we would do,” Slack told reporters in London. “We continue to work closely with the US and others on this and we all share the same concerns over the illegality and unacceptability of the national security legislation.”

The dispute over the new security law brings UK-China relations to their lowest point in decades, marking a decisive end to the “golden era” of relations that President Xi Jinping and the then prime minister, David Cameron, envisioned five years ago.

The potential ramifications are wide, with Chinese investment in key UK infrastructure, including mobile networks and nuclear power stations, now coming under intense scrutiny. Tensions are also growing between British officials and banks that have endorsed the new security law.

Under the UK plan, the status of British National (Overseas) passport holders will be upgraded to offer them a path to UK citizenship. BNO passports are held by 350,000 people in Hong Kong, with a further 2.5-million eligible for them.

‘Realistic’

Still, foreign secretary Dominic Raab said the UK will have to “realistic,” when asked on ITV’s Peston show on Wednesday what British authorities could do if China tried to block people from Hong Kong travelling to the UK.

“Well, there’s of course all of the international diplomacy that we’re engaged in, but ultimately if they follow through on something like that, there would be little that we could do to force them,” he replied.

China is “sensitive” to the risk to its reputation from the international criticism it has faced over the new law, Raab said, “but clearly not sufficiently that it hasn’t proceeded anyway.”

Fadi Farhat, senior legal officer at immigration solicitors Gulbenkian Andonian, said there had been a “spike” in interest from Hong Kong residents and the firm set up a separate e-mail address to deal with the increase in inquiries.

‘Plenty of problems’

“Legally there are plenty of problems potentially,” Farhat told Bloomberg Radio on Thursday. “China says that this potential policy by the UK government will breach the joint declaration.”

In a statement on Wednesday, the Chinese embassy in London said the UK had previously promised “it will not confer the right of abode to Chinese citizens in Hong Kong who hold BNO passports.” All Chinese compatriots living in Hong Kong count as Chinese nationals, “whether or not they are holders of the British Dependent Territories Citizens passport or the British National (Overseas) passport,” the Embassy said.

On Thursday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his cabinet is “very actively” considering offering Hong Kong citizens safe haven. He didn’t provide details on how that would be arranged.

“We think that’s important and very consistent with who we are as a people,” said Morrison, whose government has had its own clashes with China in 2020 that have soured relations with its largest trading partner.

