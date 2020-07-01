Global tourism faces at least $1.2-trillion hit from pandemic, says UN

Geneva — The coronavirus crisis could cost global tourism and related sectors from $1.2-trillion to $3.3-trillion in lost revenue, the UN said Wednesday.

Lockdown restrictions to control the spread of Covid-19 have hammered the tourism sector particularly hard, the UN Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad) said in a report.

The world tourism industry is expected to lose at least $1.2-trillion in the best-case scenario, Unctad calculated.

In a report, titled “Covid-19 and Tourism: Assessing the Economic Consequences”, Unctad modelled three scenarios that included the sector's supply chain.

The scenarios are moderate, where a third of annual inbound tourism expenditure is removed, equivalent to a four-month standstill; intermediate, removing two-thirds, equivalent to an eight-month halt; and dramatic, where all expenditure is removed, equivalent to a 12-month shutdown.

In the most optimistic scenario, the world's tourism sector could lose at least $1.2 trillion, or 1.5% of GDP.

That rose to $2.2-trillion or 2.8% of global GDP during an eight-month halt.

In the most pessimistic scenario, Unctad projected losses of $3.3-trillion or 4.2% of global GDP.

Jamaica, Thailand hit hard

The report said that unemployment could rise in some countries by more than 20 percentage points and some sectors could almost be wiped out if the standstill lasted an entire year.

Developing countries are among those set to suffer the steepest losses in GDP terms.

In just the moderate scenario, Jamaica would lose 11% of its national output, Thailand 9%, Croatia 8%, Portugal 6% and SA 3%.

The Dominican Republic, Kenya and Morocco would all lose 5%.

In some countries, such as small island developing states, tourism accounts for more than half of GDP.