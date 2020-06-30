No return to pre-pandemic employment levels in 2020, warns ILO

Geneva — The outlook for the global labour market in the second half of 2020 is “highly uncertain” and the forecast recovery will not be enough for employment to return to pre-pandemic levels this year, the International Labour Organisation (ILO) said on Tuesday.

In its latest report, the UN labour agency said that the fall in global working hours was significantly worse than previously estimated in the first half of the year, with the Americas the hardest-hit region.

An estimated 14% of working hours were lost in the second quarter, equivalent to 400-million full-time jobs, due to the pandemic, the ILO said.

For the fourth quarter, the ILO estimated that 4.9% of working hours or 140-million jobs would be lost. Under a pessimistic scenario in a second wave of the pandemic, this figure could rise to 11.9% or 340-million jobs, it said.