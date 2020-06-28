Global Covid-19 deaths near 500,000 as new infections surge

The US, the hardest hit country, has surpassed 2.5-million cases alone, as efforts to reopen the world's economic powerhouse were set back by a jump in new infections in big states such as Florida.

President Donald Trump was under mounting pressure to set an example by wearing a face mask as his health secretary warned the “window is closing” for the country to gain control of the pandemic.

The disease is also rampaging through Latin America, where Brazil has more than 1.3-million cases.

Infections are up too in other parts of the world that have reopened, with Europe still registering the biggest caseload at over 2.6-million, though daily rates have stabilised.

'Severe and complicated'

Several countries are having to impose new restrictions as fresh outbreaks occur.

China imposed a strict lockdown on nearly 500,000 people in a province surrounding Beijing to contain a fresh cluster.

Beijing official Xu Hejian described the situation as “severe and complicated”, saying the city needed to continue tracing the spread of the virus.

And the British government warned it may have to shut down the central English city of Leicester and its population of 340,000 because of a spike in cases that media reports said were linked to outbreaks at food production plants.

The news comes at a worrying time for Europe's worst affected country.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government is set to ease lockdown restrictions from July 4 — despite predictions of a second wave — opening pubs, restaurants and hairdressers across England.

'Very serious situation'

The tension between reopening battered economies — efforts pushed in the US by Trump — and public health is a source of debate in nearly every country.

US deaths now exceed 125,000, about one-quarter of the world total.

“This is a very, very serious situation and the window is closing for us to take action and get this under control,” health and human services secretary Alex Azar said on CNN.

The EU has pushed back a decision on a list of “safe countries” from which travellers can visit Europe — a list which could exclude the US.

In Florida, Republican governor Ron DeSantis conceded there has been an “explosion” in new cases as the “Sunshine State” notched a record 9,585 cases in 24 hours.