World

Ex-leaders warn of some countries using virus to ‘silence critics’

25 June 2020 - 09:24 Luke Baker
Security men during a 24-hour curfew during the coronavirus pandemic in Sanaa, Yemen, on May 6 2020. Picture: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH
Security men during a 24-hour curfew during the coronavirus pandemic in Sanaa, Yemen, on May 6 2020. Picture: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH

London — The Covid-19 pandemic has led to a surge in authoritarian behaviour by governments around the world, posing a growing threat to democracy, hundreds of former prime ministers, presidents, Nobel laureates and legislators have warned.

The virus was first identified in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has since spread around the world, prompting countries across Europe, Asia, the Americas and Africa to step in, many limiting free movement, free speech, public assembly and other civic rights.

“Authoritarian regimes, not surprisingly, are using the crisis to silence critics and tighten their political grip,” wrote about 500 signatories, including more than 60 former leaders, in an open letter organised by the Stockholm-based Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA).

“Even some democratically elected governments are fighting the pandemic by amassing emergency powers that restrict human rights and enhance state surveillance without regard to legal constraints (or) parliamentary oversight.”

More than 80 countries have enacted emergency measures, according to the US-based International Centre for Non-Profit Law, ranging from curfews and fines for those who breach the rules to extra surveillance, censorship and increased executive powers.

The overall effect has been a dilution of democratic norms, which has implications for political freedom as well as the ability of governments to handle the crisis and future health emergencies, said IDEA secretary-general Kevin Casas-Zamora.

Among the countries he cited as having introduced authoritarian measures or having fallen short on accountability were the Philippines, Hungary, El Salvador and Turkey.

“There are legitimate reasons to invoke emergency powers. However, it is always problematic when a government uses emergency powers to clamp down on independent media and other fundamental rights,” said Casas-Zamora, also a former vice-president and government minister in Costa Rica.

“We want to draw attention to the plight of democracy in the midst of this crisis. It’s not protecting democracy for its own sake; it’s that democracy has an inherent value in dealing with this pandemic and preparing for the next one.”

The outbreak has already led to the postponement or cancellation of 66 elections worldwide, a third of them national polls, according to IDEA. Nearly 50 countries have imposed some form of restriction on media freedom, 21 of them democracies.

For the signatories, including Fernando Henrique Cardoso, the former president of Brazil, and Jeb Bush, the former governor of Florida, a fundamental concern is that citizens begin to accept more authoritarian behaviour.

“Democracy is under threat, and people who care about it must summon the will, the discipline, and the solidarity to defend it. At stake are the freedom, health, and dignity of people everywhere,” they wrote. 

Reuters

IMF slashes forecast for coronavirus-ravaged world economy

Global recovery will be much slower than  expected
World
17 hours ago

Tens of millions of migrant workers need support, says ILO

International Labour Organisation urges home countries to reintegrate and protect migrants who have lost jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic
World
16 hours ago

How European cities are preparing for post-lockdown tourism

Masks, apps, temperature checks and socially distant dancing are just some of the measures being taken
World
1 hour ago

Government has faced 116 legal challenges to lockdown and rules

These challenges have ranged from opposition to the Disaster Management Act to the ban on cigarette sales and reopening schools
National
1 day ago

Brazilian judge orders Jair Bolsonaro to wear mask in public

Judge says the president has a constitutional obligation to follow the country's laws
World
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe and China sign currency swap deal
World / Africa
2.
Argentina is shutting shop as Covid-19 takes a ...
World / Americas
3.
Police in Kinshasa disperse hundreds of ...
World / Africa
4.
US considers new tariffs on range of EU and UK ...
World
5.
Biden takes 14-point lead over Trump in US poll
World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.