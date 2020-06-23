What came first? The electric vehicles or the chargers?

Carmakers had no incentive to build chargers other brands could profit from (Tesla’s chargers, for instance, only fit its own cars and are mainly designed for home use), while utilities, oil companies, and institutional investors considered the sector to be too young, too risky, or both.

“When I started to look at [EV charging] back in 2016, very few people saw the point, and there was little money to be made,” Guerra said. Since then, the cost of EV batteries has declined by 43%, according to BNEF, making EVs much more accessible for the average car-buyer. That, together with stricter emissions regulations in Europe and China, has convinced large investors that EVs are poised for a breakthrough.

Oil companies and utilities, especially, are well positioned to dominate the EV-charging market. Oil suppliers already operate strategically located fueling stations for internal combustion vehicles, and utilities control electricity production and distribution networks.

“I don’t think there are clear winners yet,” said Aleksandra O’Donovan, head of EVs at BNEF. “Oil majors invest in EV-charging either because they can or must as it is mandated, and they can afford to hedge on the future.”

Based on its estimates for EV adoption over the next 20 years, BNEF projects that 12-million public EV-charging points will be needed globally by 2040, up from fewer than 1-million today. That will require a worldwide investment of about $111bn.

Oil majors and utilities have rushed into the sector, starting with Royal Dutch Shell, which bought charging network NewMotion in 2017; the company now owns or operates 142,000 chargers across Europe, and entered the US market last year with the purchase of infrastructure and software provider Greenlots. Rival BP, meanwhile, acquired Chargemaster and its 7,000 stations for $170m in 2018.

Utilities see the electrification of transport as a potential saviour. Global electricity consumption is expected to slow as industries and appliances become more energy efficient, but EVs could help prop up residential demand.

“As an EV user you don’t need to go to a petrol station anymore — you leave your house fully charged. It’s a completely different concept,” said Luis Buil, global head of smart mobility at Spain’s Iberdrola. “We’re already in the grid and we can guarantee that the power you charge your car with is 100% renewable.”

Iberdrola announced in March that it would accelerate plans to spend €150m on its own fast-charging network. And French utility EDF, which already owned more than 100,000 charging points across Europe through its subsidiary Izivia, acquired a majority stake in Pod Point in February, which has more than 69,000 charge points in the UK and Norway.

The holy grail charger for carmakers, oil companies, and utilities doesn’t require a grid connection at all. Shell and Tesla, among others, are working towards building a mini-power station with solar panels that can generate and store enough energy to provide a consistent source of charge. If, or when, available commercially, it would make EVs and charging infrastructure fully green.

Bloomberg