PODCAST | Global Tech Pulse Check: Who’s growing — Part 1

In part 1 of our two-part mini-series we dive into three different sectors, ranging from delivery start-ups to Crispr-based diagnostics, as well as three geographies — Pakistan, Sierra Leone and Argentina.

Our three guests today are Syed Sair Ali, co-founder and CEO at Pakistan-based Eat Mubarak; Jurgen Descamps, the GM for Securiport based in Sierra Leone; and Franco Goytia, co-founder at CASPR Biotech based in Buenos Aires and Silicon Valley.

Join the discussion: