The Global Startup Movement
PODCAST | Global Tech Pulse Check: Who’s growing — Part 1
Andrew Berkowitz finds out how different ecosystems are responding to Covid-19, and how start-ups are still managing to raise capital
In part 1 of our two-part mini-series we dive into three different sectors, ranging from delivery start-ups to Crispr-based diagnostics, as well as three geographies — Pakistan, Sierra Leone and Argentina.
Our three guests today are Syed Sair Ali, co-founder and CEO at Pakistan-based Eat Mubarak; Jurgen Descamps, the GM for Securiport based in Sierra Leone; and Franco Goytia, co-founder at CASPR Biotech based in Buenos Aires and Silicon Valley.
In this episode you’ll learn:
How delivery start-ups in emerging economies are being affected by Covid-19. [6:38]
How Sierra Leone’s experience with Ebola helped shape its response to Covid-19. [8:45]
How has Covid-19 affected the Buenos Aires start-up ecosystem. [20:05]
