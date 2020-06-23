World

The Global Startup Movement

PODCAST | Global Tech Pulse Check: Who’s growing — Part 1

Andrew Berkowitz finds out how different ecosystems are responding to Covid-19, and how start-ups are still managing to raise capital

23 June 2020 - 14:56
Picture: MICHEILE HENDERSON
In part 1 of our two-part mini-series we dive into three different sectors, ranging from delivery start-ups to Crispr-based diagnostics, as well as three geographies —  Pakistan, Sierra Leone and Argentina.

Our three guests today are Syed Sair Ali, co-founder and CEO at Pakistan-based Eat Mubarak; Jurgen Descamps, the GM for Securiport based in Sierra Leone; and Franco Goytia, co-founder at CASPR Biotech based in Buenos Aires and Silicon Valley.

Join the discussion: 

In this episode you’ll learn:

How delivery start-ups in emerging economies are being affected by Covid-19. [6:38]

How Sierra Leone’s experience with Ebola helped shape its response to Covid-19. [8:45]

How has Covid-19 affected the Buenos Aires start-up ecosystem.  [20:05]

This podcast is brought to you by African Tech Roundup in partnership with MultimediaLIVE.  

