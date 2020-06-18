Kenya elected to UN Security Council in second vote

The Security Council has 10 non-permanent members in addition to the veto-wielding big five — Britain, China, France, Russia and the US.

On Wednesday the General Assembly elected India, Mexico, Norway and Ireland as non-permanent members of the Security Council.

Canada was beaten once again for one of the Western seats, by Ireland and Norway, despite a long and star-studded campaign, a result likely to be a blow to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In the Asia-Pacific region, India — which has been trying unsuccessfully to win a permanent seat in an expanded Security Council — ran unopposed to win 184 votes out of the 192 countries that participated in the election.

The result means that India will now have a seat at the same table as China, just days after the two nations disputed their Himalayan border, trading blame for a brawl that left at least 20 Indian soldiers dead.

Mexico, which also ran unopposed, earned 187 votes.

In the run-up to the vote French-speaking Djibouti and English-speaking Kenya highlighting their roles in seeking peace on the Horn of Africa, as well as their contributions to UN peacekeeping options.

Kenya pointed to its welcome to refugees from Somalia and South Sudan, as well as to its support to the two countries' fragile governments.

Djibouti noted its strategic location and unusual role as a defence base for diverse countries — France, the US, China and Japan — as well as its contributions in Somalia.

Fearing fraud or manipulation, the General Assembly did not vote electronically, even though the UN is mostly operating virtually until the end of July due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, each of the 193 delegations cast a secret ballot at a designated time during voting in the Assembly Hall.

The General Assembly also elected Turkish diplomat Volkan Bozkir as its president for the 2020-2021 session on Wednesday.

Bozkir was the only candidate running, but Armenia, Cyprus and Greece — all of which have historically tense relations with Turkey — opposed him, meaning he could not be elected by consensus and nations had to cast votes.

AFP