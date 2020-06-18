Australia’s jobless rate at 19-year high due to pandemic shutdowns

Sydney — Australia’s unemployment rate hit its highest level in two decades last month, official data showed on Thursday, as hundreds of thousands more people lost their jobs because of pandemic-induced shutdowns.

The jobless rate jumped to 7.1% in May following the loss of 227,700 posts, which was almost three times more than forecast and came after a more than 600,000 fall the month before, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

The figures come with the country on course for its first recession in nearly three decades after the economy shrunk 0.3% in January-March, with a “far more severe” reading expected in the next three months.

‘Devastating’

The conservative government described the data as “devastating”, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison warning “we are working with some of the biggest economic challenges this country has ever faced”.

The Australian dollar weakened against major currencies, and Sydney’s ASX 200 stock market fell 1.6% after the news.

Unemployment had been hovering around 5% before February, when coronavirus travel bans were introduced and businesses were forced to introduce social-distancing measures. It was sitting at a revised 6.4% in April.

The last time it broke 7% was in October 2001.

Market analysts at National Australia Bank (NAB) expressed shock at the number of people who left their jobs or stopped looking.

“Over the past two months, a massive 835,000 people have lost their job,” they told clients. That figure is roughly double the population of Canberra. “Many of those who lost work also left the labour force”, NAB said, noting that the labour force participation rate fell to the lowest level since 2001.