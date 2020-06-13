Breaking down the costs and benefits of lockdowns

Paris — While lockdowns undoubtedly avoided large numbers of deaths from the new coronavirus, the repercussions of the pandemic response are expected to blight economies and health systems long after restrictions are lifted.

So how can we quantify the costs and benefits of one of the largest public health interventions ever?

“This is a very difficult calculation to make,” Sarah Burgard, a sociologist at the University of Michigan, said.

According to official counts, the virus has infected at least 7.4-million people around the world and more than 415,000 have died.

Burgard said in the end it may prove difficult to untangle how many deaths were caused by Covid-19 and how many by “the chaos and fallout” of the crisis.

“I don't have a lot of faith that we are going to be able to come up with a very clear number,” she said.

Even if a figure is reached, decisions over its implications would be “heavily political and ethically complex”.

The response to the disease had led to an unprecedented reorganisation of societies, with businesses shuttered, stay-at-home orders, and medical facilities refocused on treating Covid-19 patients.

The economic effect of the measures has caused alarm and division.