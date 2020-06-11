World

Scientists create human ‘blueprint’ from stem cells

Creating the 3D model of ‘the body plan’ could help understand issues such as infertility, miscarriage and genetic disorders

11 June 2020 - 14:16 Agency Staff
A combination of scans of a growing human gastruloid at different stages. Picture: UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE/AFP/NAOMI MORIS
A combination of scans of a growing human gastruloid at different stages. Picture: UNIVERSITY OF CAMBRIDGE/AFP/NAOMI MORIS

Paris — Scientists have developed a human embryo “blueprint” using human stem cells in a breakthrough that could provide vital insight into the early stages of infant development, new research showed on Thursday.

Teams from the University of Cambridge and the Netherlands-based Hubrecht Institute said their model will allow them to observe never-before-seen processes underlying the formation of the human body.

The layout of humans — known as the body plan — happens through a process known as gastrulation, where three distinct layers of cells are formed in the embryo that will later give rise to the body's three main systems: nervous, musculoskeletal and digestive.

Gastrulation is known as the “black box” period of human development as legal restrictions prevent scientists from developing embryos in the lab beyond 14 days.

The team behind the study, published in Nature, said their model resembles an embryo between 18 and 21 days old, around the same time as gastrulation occurs. Many birth defects happen during this period, and a better understanding of gastrulation could aid our understanding of issues such as infertility, miscarriage and genetic disorders, the researchers said.

“Our model produces part of the blueprint of a human,” said lead author Alfonso Martinez-Arias, from Cambridge’s department of genetics. “It’s exciting to witness the developmental processes that until now have been hidden from view — and from study.”

To create the 3D models, known as gastruloids, the team collected tight bundles of human cells and treated them with chemicals that acted as signals to activate certain genes. It is the first time, the researchers said, that human stem cells have been used to create a 3D model human embryo, after some trials using stem cells from mice and zebra fish.

The scientists stressed that gastruloids never develop into fully formed embryos because they have no brain cells and lack any of the tissues for implantation in the womb.

Nevertheless they were able to observe about 72 hours of the models’ development and identify clear signs of the events that lead to the formation of muscles, bone and cartilage.

Jeremy Green, a professor of developmental biology at King’s College London who was not involved in the research, said the study was a “fantastic window” into the early formation of the human body. “[It] highlights the amazing power of self-organisation of cells and tissues, given the right conditions.” 

AFP

Robo-heart could solve organ transplant crisis

A cyber-heart that has been shortlisted for £30m in funding might be the answer to patients who die waiting for organ donors.
Life
4 months ago

3D printing offers hope of building human organs from scratch

Replacement skin, livers and bladders are on the horizon.
Life
5 months ago

Lab-grown burgers have no shortage of funding for start-ups

Growing demand for meat alternatives is driving research with production costs falling dramatically as scalability increases
World
11 months ago

