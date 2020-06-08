World

WHO warns Covid-19 situation around the world is worsening

08 June 2020 - 21:07 Agency Staff
WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Picture: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE
WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Picture: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Geneva — The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday that the coronavirus pandemic situation was worsening worldwide and warned against complacency.

The WHO said it had recorded its highest daily tally of new infections, with Covid-19 raging in the Americas.

And as mass protests for racial justice sweep across the US and beyond, the UN's health agency urged anyone demonstrating to do so safely.

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 403,000 people out of at least 7-million infected since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

“Though the situation in Europe is improving, globally it is worsening,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual news conference in Geneva.

“More than 100,000 cases have been reported on nine of the past 10 days. On Sunday, more than 136,000 cases were reported — the most in a single day so far.

He said that almost 75% of Sunday's cases came from 10 countries — mostly in the Americas and South Asia.

Protest 'safely'

In countries where the situation was improving, “the biggest threat is now complacency”, he said, adding that “most people globally are still susceptible to infection”.

“More than six months into this pandemic, this is not the time for any country to take its foot off the pedal,” he said.

Turning to the wave of protests sparked by killing of George Floyd on May 25, Tedros encouraged active surveillance of the virus to ensure it does not rebound, especially in the context of mass gatherings.

“WHO fully supports equality and the global movement against racism. We reject discrimination of all kinds,” he said. “We encourage all those protesting around the world to do so safely.

“As much as possible, keep at least one metre from others, clean your hands, cover your cough and wear a mask if you attend a protest.”

“Stay home if you are sick and contact a health-care provider,” he added.

Quarantine protesters?

The WHO has continually stressed the importance of tracing those who may have come into sustained, close contact with an infected person.

The WHO's emergencies director Michael Ryan said someone who had been at a mass protest did not necessarily meet the technical definition of a contact.

“It comes back down to local public health analysis and local risk management,” he said.

“There may be situations with mass gatherings where local public health officials, on the basis of an abundance of caution, could advise people either to quarantine or to get tested.”

“We would hope that in any mass gathering now ... people who have had now four to five months to really internalise, that someone who is unwell ... should really be at home and not engaged in any public activity.”

Tedros meanwhile said that the WHO had so far shipped more than 5-million items of personal protective equipment (PPE) to 110 countries.

The global health body aims to ship more than 129-million items of PPE to 126 nations.

AFP

DAVID PILLING: Ethiopia quietly quelling coronavirus without shiny hospitals

The government says its emphasis on social messaging and community-based health care is paying off
Opinion
1 week ago

WHO suspends hydroxychloroquine trials over safety concerns

World Health Organisation pauses testing the malaria drug on Covid-19 patients
World
2 weeks ago

China and WHO promise pandemic review as US lashes virus response

China criticises  ‘rumours, stigmatisation and discrimination’ during  World Health Assembly  annual meeting
World
3 weeks ago

Health ministers likely to question WHO’s response to Covid-19

Though they have opposing views of the WHO’s performance, China and the US are likely to join the consensus for an independent evaluation
World
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
New Zealand cuts social distancing after ...
World / Asia
2.
Investors pile into African assets as if there’s ...
World / Africa
3.
Will ‘Teflon’ Trump weather terrible triad to ...
World / Americas
4.
Colin Powell calls Trump a liar and endorses Joe ...
World / Americas
5.
Trump’s plan to reduce US troops alarms Germany
World / Europe

Related Articles

Poland to shutter 12 virus-hit coal mines

World / Europe

Religious South Africans opt to avoid places of worship

National

Brazil virus toll soars to third-highest in the world

World / Americas

DESNÉ MASIE: Real change, not just woke posts, needed to change racism

Opinion / Columnists

What sets good and bad leaders apart in the coronavirus era

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.