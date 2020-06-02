America’s outrage is flexible as it’s based on own made-up stories

If I have learnt one thing over the past few weeks, it is that the psychology of the American public is weirder — and perhaps more flexible — than I would ever have thought.

Consider, as just one example among many, the issue of nursing homes. According to some estimates, about 40% of the deaths associated with Covid-19 have occurred in nursing homes, with more almost certain to come.

You might think that those 40,000-plus deaths would be a major national scandal. But so far the response has been subdued. Yes, there has been ample news coverage, but there are no riots in response, no social movement to “clean up the nursing homes”, no Ralph Nader-like crusader who has made this their political cause.

Nor has there been much resulting vilification. There are plenty of condemnations of technology billionaires, but very few of nursing-home CEOs. Many of the state and local politicians who oversee public-sector nursing homes have been rewarded with higher approval ratings.

As if all this weren’t bad enough, of those 40,000 deaths, surely a considerable number are African-American (data by race is hard to come by). This could be an issue for Black Lives Matter, but somehow it isn’t.

One possibility is that Americans are responding to what is visible, and nursing homes are among the most secluded and segregated parts of society. A lot of Americans have never been in one, and news coverage of them (due in part to privacy issues) tends to be more policy-focused.

Perhaps most important, there is no viral smartphone video of elderly patients dying in their rooms, as there is of the riots on the streets. To put recent events in perspective, the number of Americans (of all races) killed by police peaked at 1,143 in 2018. On one day last week, May 30, nearly as many Americans — 1,010 — died of Covid-19.