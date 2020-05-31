Global leaders differ on pandemic response as Covid-19 cases pass 6-million

Brasília — The number of coronavirus cases worldwide topped 6-million on Sunday, with Brazil registering another record surge in daily infections as divisions deepened on how to deal with the pandemic.

Latin American countries are bracing for difficult weeks ahead as the disease spreads rapidly across the region, even as much of the world exits lockdowns that have wrecked economies and stripped millions of their jobs.

In Brazil — the epicentre of South America’s outbreak with nearly 500,000 confirmed cases, lagging only behind the US — disagreement among leaders over lockdown measures has hampered efforts to slow the virus as the number of fatalities in the country nears 30,000.

President Jair Bolsonaro, who fears the economic fallout from stay-at-home measures will be worse than the virus, has berated governors and mayors for imposing what he calls “the tyranny of total quarantine”.

As the global death toll from the pandemic surpassed 368,000, US President Donald Trump’s decision to cut funding to the World Health Organisation (WHO) has been broadly criticised.

The number of confirmed cases worldwide is more than 6-million, according to an AFP tally.

“Now is the time for enhanced co-operation and common solutions,” the EU said in a statement, adding: “Actions that weaken international results must be avoided.”

Trump initially suspended funding to the WHO in April, accusing it of not doing enough to curb the early spread of the virus and being too lenient with China, where Covid-19 emerged late in 2019. On Friday he moved to make that decision permanent in a blow to the agency. The US is the WHO’s biggest contributor, supplying $400m last year.

German health minister Jens Spahn said the “disappointing” decision was a setback for global health, while chancellor Angela Merkel declined to attend an in-person Group of 7 (G7) summit that Trump had suggested he would host.

Richard Horton, editor of The Lancet medical journal, said it was “madness and terrifying both at the same time”.

As the virus progresses at different speeds around the globe, there has been pressure in many countries to lift crippling lockdowns, despite experts’ warnings of a possible second wave of infections.

In Britain, which is set to begin lifting its lockdown on Monday, senior advisers to the government warned that it was moving too quickly.

“Covid-19 spreading too fast to lift lockdown in England,” tweeted Jeremy Farrar, a member of the government's scientific advisory group for emergencies.

India said on Saturday it would begin relaxing the world’s biggest lockdown in stages from early June, even as it marked another record daily rise in infections.

Iran announced that collective prayers would resume in mosques, despite infections ticking back upwards in the Middle East’s hardest-hit country.