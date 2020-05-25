WHO suspends hydroxychloroquine trials over safety concerns

Geneva — The World Health Organisation has suspended testing the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine in Covid-19 patients due to safety concerns, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

Hydroxycholoroquine has been touted by US President Donald Trump and Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro, among others, as a possible treatment for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Trump is taking the drug in a bid to help prevent infection.

“The executive group has implemented a temporary pause of the hydroxychloroquine arm within the Solidarity trial while the safety data is reviewed by the data safety monitoring board,” Tedros told an online briefing.

He said the other arms of the trial — a major international initiative to hold clinical tests of potential treatments for the virus — were continuing.

The WHO has previously advised against using hydroxychloroquine to treat or prevent coronavirus infections, except as part of clinical trials.

Mike Ryan, head of the WHO emergencies programme, said the decision to suspend trials of hydroxychloroquine had been taken out of “an abundance of caution”.

At the briefing, Tedros said Africa was the region with the fewest diagnosed coronavirus cases, accounting for less than 1.5% of the global total and just 0.1% of deaths.

He credited the continent's experience dealing with other epidemics as helping it scale up its response to the coronavirus and be spared the affect seen elsewhere so far. All African countries had preparedness plans in place, he said, though there were still “gaps and vulnerabilities”.

However, WHO special envoy Samba Sow said Africa could face a “silent epidemic” if its leaders did not prioritise testing.

“My first point for Africa, my first concern, is that a lack of testing is leading to a silent epidemic in Africa. So we must continue to push leaders to prioritise testing,” Sow told a news conference.

WHO regional director for Africa Matshidiso Moeti said some countries had taken measures to curb the disease at a high economic cost. Those measures meant the pandemic was having a milder affect so far than some models had predicted, Moeti said.

Reuters