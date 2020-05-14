The WTO, already hamstrung by the US, may lose DG early

Geneva — The World Trade Organisation (WTO) was expected to announce the early departure of its director-general on Thursday, creating shockwaves at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic is ravaging the global economy.

Responding to questions about news reports that Roberto Azevêdo was preparing to step down before his term expires next year, WTO spokesperson Keith Rockwell said that the global trade body “will have an announcement on this matter following the heads of delegation meeting” starting at 2pm GMT.

Several diplomats confirmed that they had been hastily called to take part in a meeting on Thursday on “pressing administrative matters”, and several said they understood Azevêdo’s future would be on the agenda.

And Azevêdo himself appeared to confirm the information in an interview with Brazil’s main financial newspaper Valor Econômico, insisting that moving forward his departure could avoid weighing down an important ministerial meeting next year with leadership discussions.

The Brazilian career diplomat first took the reins of the global trade body in 2013 and his second term is due to end in September 2021, but he acknowledged he might leave a full year earlier.

‘No good time’

“There is no good time for this type of thing,” he told Valor, adding, though, that it would be good to get new management in place quickly to concentrate fully on a wide range of challenges facing the organisation and global trade.