WATCH: Artists around the world are struggling to survive

Billions of people around the world are turning to culture as a source of comfort and connection during the Covid-19 crisis, which sector has also been hurt by the pandemic. More than 80% of Unesco World Heritage Sites have closed down, threatening the livelihoods of local communities. Museums, theatres and cinemas are losing millions in revenue each day, and many have had to let go of their staff.

Artists across the world, most of whom were already working part-time, or on an informal basis prior to the pandemic, are struggling to make ends meet. We are experiencing a cultural emergency.

Business Day TV’s Michael Avery speaks to role-players in the creative sector to find out more.