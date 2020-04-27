Avocados are in, pork belly out as lockdowns change what we eat

Any way you cut it, the coronavirus has “completely changed everything”, said Sylvain Charlebois, a professor and senior director of the agri-food analytics lab at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Canada.

“People are more concerned about putting food on the table than anything else,” he said. “That really changes the mindset of a consumer.”

Some of these trends could be here to stay, experts say. Now that some people have gone back to packaged foods, they may be surprised to see the quality improvements of these products and keep buying them even in the post-quarantine world. Cooking more at home might also continue well after the lockdowns end.

Health halo

Avocados are one of the foods that have seen a surprising price surge in the last few weeks. When lockdown measures first went into effect, farmers in Mexico, the world’s top producer, started slowing harvest activities, expecting a demand drop-off.

But it turns out avocado toast and guacamole are proving to be stay-at-home favourites. Demand has been much higher than the growers were expecting, and that has sent prices surging. A box of Hass avocados from the state of Michoacan, Mexico’s biggest producer, cost about 480 pesos ($19) on April 24, according to the government. That is up about 60% from 300 pesos in early March.

Other produce items have been flying off grocery shelves. US retail sales of citrus were a standout, gaining about 50% from year-earlier levels in March, according to data from researcher IRI.