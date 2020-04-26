Ventilators may save a life, but that life may become very different

Just a few weeks ago, when the success of social-distancing strategies was far from assured, various models estimated that the US, with about 63,000 of the devices available across the country, would fall dramatically and tragically short of the numbers needed. At one point, it was estimated that New York City alone may need 40,000 ventilators.

Automotive manufacturers agreed to work with medical-device makers to ramp up emergency production. And as makeshift hospitals sprang up in New York’s Central Park and in conference centres and gymnasiums across the US, plans were hatched to put two patients on a single ventilator to double capacity.

Now there’s good news: it appears that US hospitals will need fewer than 17,000 devices to treat Covid-19 patients, according to one widely used model. What the final numbers will look like as the virus continues its march across the country is anyone’s guess. But there’s little doubt there will be thousands of ventilator survivors once the pandemic is over. And the quality of their lives is still an open question.

When Aguilar, 55, woke up in intensive care at the end of March, she found her wrists tied to the bed frame. That, she later learnt, was to stop her from tearing out the tube that ran down her throat all the way to her lungs. It was connected to a mechanical ventilator that had been breathing for her for 10 days as she lay in a medically induced coma.

A nurse slowly peeled the tape off her face and, with a flick of her wrist, yanked out the tube. Aguilar had made it through the most harrowing phase of her Covid-19 gauntlet.

Nurses and doctors lined the hallway outside her room in the 361-bed regional medical centre, located halfway between Trenton, New Jersey, and New York City. When she looked up through the glass window, they started cheering and chanting. “Yay, Diana! You made it!” she remembers hearing.

“They were jumping and clapping, and everybody was so happy,” she says. “I didn’t know I had all these people waiting for me, waiting to see how I’d do.”

She hadn’t yet fully grasped how close she had come to death and the long odds she had just beaten. The cheers were also because many of the patients with whom she shared the ICU were eventually rolled out in body bags. Here’s why: the lungs are dynamic, delivering inhaled oxygen into the blood supply in seconds. If they aren’t working, the damage is swift. A person can go from healthy to dead in fewer than six minutes.

She also didn’t know that her husband, Carlos Aguilar, was in the room next to her. While Diana was sedated as the machine helped her breathe, Carlos had grown ill with the same virus. A few days earlier, he’d been admitted to the hospital. And hours after Diana regained consciousness, Carlos, 64, was sedated so doctors could slide a tube down his throat as his breathing worsened.

When a person inhales, oxygen flows through the trachea, down branches that divide again and again, to end in 600-million tiny buds of air sacs known as alveoli. The oxygen passes easily through their walls, just one cell thick, and into the blood stream, where it fuels the rest of the body.

Coronavirus and the inflammation it causes is like slime, clogging up the intricate system. One of the most troubling aspects is the virus’s ability to penetrate deep within the lungs, burrowing into cells and churning out viral particles. The issue isn’t just losing those cells in the lungs that are supposed to help oxygenate the body. The problem is the lungs then become the battleground for the fight, where the human immune system takes on the foreign invader. The tightly packed cells become so swollen from fluid and inflammation they stop functioning. Survivors have likened it to the sensation of drowning.

The Goldilocks approach

Because SARS-CoV-2 virus is new to the human body, the infection can trigger a massive immune response, says Christopher Petrilli, an assistant professor at NYU Langone Health in New York. “If you have an infection, your body tries to recruit as many immune cells as it can to fight that infection,’’ he says. “While it is effective at destroying the cells that have the virus, it has the potential to damage the surrounding tissue as well.’’

The interplay between the respiratory and circulatory systems, which run oxygen-enriched blood through the body, is delicate. In Covid-19 patients, the lungs don’t move enough oxygen. This restricts the amount that makes it into the blood, where it is supposed to fuel the body, repair and replace damaged cells and support the immune system.

That’s where a ventilator comes in.

It can be adjusted to boost oxygen, pressure and volume, pushing the air more forcefully into the lungs. But even when a patient is severely ill, some alveoli still function well. The goal is to take the pressure off the sick regions while supporting those that are still working, making sure they have the ideal amounts of oxygen and pressure so they can enrich the blood as efficiently as possible.

“I call this the Goldilocks approach,’’ says J Brady Scott, an associate professor of cardiopulmonary sciences at Rush University Medical Centre in Chicago. “When we put people on ventilators, one of my goals is to give a person the oxygen they need but not cause damage to the parts of the lungs that are still healthy. You don’t want to get too little, not too much. You want to give just what’s right.’’

Though weak, Diana felt a wave of euphoria when she was free of the ventilator. But her sense of joy was short-lived. A doctor informed her that her husband was on life support in the ICU room next to hers. Diana was crushed. Had she made it this far, only to see her husband of 35 years taken away from her? The couple had been together since Diana was just 17. She wasn’t about to say goodbye to him now.