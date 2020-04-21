Number of ‘acutely hungry’ people could double in 2020 due to Covid-19

Geneva — The number of people facing acute food insecurity could nearly double in 2020 to 265-million due to the economic fallout of Covid-19, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) said on Tuesday.

The effects of lost tourism revenues, falling remittances and travel and other restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic are expected to leave about 130-million people acutely hungry this year, adding to about 135-million already in that category.

“Covid-19 is potentially catastrophic for millions who are already hanging by a thread,” said Arif Husain, chief economist and director of research, assessment and monitoring at the World Food Programme (WFP).

“We all need to come together to deal with this because if we don't the cost will be too high — the global cost will be too high: many lost lives and many, many more lost livelihoods,” he told reporters at a virtual briefing in Geneva.