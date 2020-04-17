World

Touchdown as Soyuz crew greeted by new world of Covid-19

Two US and one Russian astronaut have landed safely, with one noting ‘I will feel more isolated on Earth’ than in space

17 April 2020 - 14:03 Agency Staff
Ground personnel carry International Space Station crew member Oleg Skripochka of Roscosmos after the landing of the Soyuz MS-15 space capsule in Kazakhstan, April 17 2020. Picture: GCTC/RUSSIAN SPACE AGENCY ROSCOSMOS/ANDREY SHELEPHIN
Ground personnel carry International Space Station crew member Oleg Skripochka of Roscosmos after the landing of the Soyuz MS-15 space capsule in Kazakhstan, April 17 2020. Picture: GCTC/RUSSIAN SPACE AGENCY ROSCOSMOS/ANDREY SHELEPHIN

Almaty — Two Nasa astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut made a safe return from the International Space Station (ISS) to a planet roiled by the coronavirus pandemic on Friday.

Andrew Morgan, Jessica Meir and Oleg Skripochka touched down in central Kazakhstan at 5.16an GMT in the first returning mission since the World Health Organisation (WHO declared Covid-19 a global pandemic in March.

“TOUCHDOWN! Welcome home, Oleg Skripochka, Andrew Morgan and Jessica Meir!” Russia’s Roscosmos space agency said in a tweet on Friday.

While the trio’s landing site southeast of the Kazakh town of Dzhezkazgan is the same as for previous crews, the pandemic has forced a number of changes to mission-end protocol.

Roscosmos said on Tuesday that the crews meeting the trio at the landing site were tested for Covid-19 and will don full-body protective wear.

The crew will also avoid the usual staging post of Karaganda airport — shut down like so many other airports across the world — for their respective journeys back to Russia and the US.

Instead, Skripochka will fly from the Baikonur cosmodrome used to launch missions to the ISS while the Nasa duo will take off in a plane from the steppe city of Kyzlorda after a drive of several hours.

In a media appearance aboard the ISS before her departure, Meir said it would be difficult to forego embraces with family and friends as she gets to grips with a new culture of physical distancing on Earth.

“I think I will feel more isolated on Earth than here,” reflected Meir, who made history as one half of the first all-women spacewalk along with Nasa colleague Christina Koch in October.

The ISS — a rare example of co-operation between Russia and the West — has been orbiting Earth at about 28,000km/h since 1998.

AFP

SpaceX offers tourists a chance to ride the Dragon into space

SpaceX announced a new partnership this week to send four tourists deeper into orbit than any private citizen before them, in a mission that could ...
Opinion
1 month ago

SpaceX’s final frontier before ferrying astronauts to the ISS

SpaceX has to prove to Nasa that  it can safely abort a mission if something goes wrong after take-off
Companies
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Chinese data shows many never show coronavirus ...
World / Asia
2.
US cancellation of WHO funding a setback for ...
World / Africa
3.
WATCH: Why Donald Trump pulled the plug on WHO ...
World / Americas
4.
Cuomo offers Trump a history lesson after ‘total ...
World / Americas
5.
Germany to slowly open economy as virus numbers ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

How Covid-19 broke air travel

Features / Cover Story

Russian SMEs trapped in the Covid-19 lockdown rubble

World / Asia

G20 agrees on one-year debt standstill for the poorest countries

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.