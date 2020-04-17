World

‘Cloud brightening’ may buy Great Barrier Reef some time

Scientists in Australia are using a new technology to prevent the reef’s corals from being bleached by global warming

17 April 2020 - 14:16 Agency Staff
Rangers inspect the Coral Gardens section of the Great Barrier Reef at Lady Elliot Island, 80km north-east of Bundaberg in Queensland, Australia. Picture: REUTERS
Rangers inspect the Coral Gardens section of the Great Barrier Reef at Lady Elliot Island, 80km north-east of Bundaberg in Queensland, Australia. Picture: REUTERS

Sydney — An ambitious “cloud brightening” experiment has been carried out over Australia’s Great Barrier Reef in an early-stage trial that scientists hope could become a way to protect coral from global warming in the future.

In an attempt to cool waters around the reef by making clouds reflect more sunlight, researchers said they used a boat-mounted fan similar to a snow cannon to shoot salt crystals into the air.

Results from the trial were “really, really encouraging”, the project’s lead scientist Daniel Harrison from Southern Cross University said on Friday. “All the research is theoretical ... so this is an absolute world first to go out and actually try to take seawater and turn it into these cloud condensation nuclei.” 

Harrison stressed that despite the success of the experiment, at least four years of further research would be needed to prove the theory.

Warmer seas caused by climate change have damaged the health of the Great Barrier Reef, the world’s largest coral system.

The experiment was carried out by the university and the Sydney Institute of Marine Science late last month, just before a comprehensive scientific survey found that the reef had suffered its most widespread coral bleaching on record.

Bleaching occurs when healthy corals become stressed by changes in ocean temperatures — causing them to expel algae, which drains them of their vibrant colours. It was the third mass bleaching event in the past five years, raising fears that much of the reef’s coral could be permanently damaged.

To have a significant effect on the reef, a full-scale experiment would need to be 10 times larger, involving the use of several big, barge-mounted turbines, Harrison said.

But, he added, “If it works as well as we hope then maybe we could reduce the bleaching stress by about 70% ... potentially nearly all of the mortality”.

Harrison also said the effectiveness of the cloud-brightening technique would drop significantly as the ocean warms further.

That means the process would be similar to putting the reef on life-support while the underlying challenge of climate change was addressed. 

“If we keep going on business-as-usual-type emission scenarios, then at most this technology can just buy a couple of extra decades before we see the complete loss of the reef.”

AFP

India’s female seaweed divers swim against the tide of climate change

Seaweed growth has declined in the last decade, making it more difficult to do a job their children would never do
World
2 weeks ago

How the coronavirus has taken the limelight away from climate change

While the oil price and virus panic dominate the world’s daily agenda, the trickle of worrying climate news has not slowed
World
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Chinese data shows many never show coronavirus ...
World / Asia
2.
US cancellation of WHO funding a setback for ...
World / Africa
3.
WATCH: Why Donald Trump pulled the plug on WHO ...
World / Americas
4.
Cuomo offers Trump a history lesson after ‘total ...
World / Americas
5.
Germany to slowly open economy as virus numbers ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Davos 2020: Global business and investing at ‘tipping point’

World / Europe

Will rising climate activism translate into action in 2020?

World

Battle over mining mars 20th anniversary of historic heritage site

National

Sasol pushes for drilling near Bazaruto

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.