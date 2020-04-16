Virus testing, as with carbon tax, fails to get to crux of the matter

New York — Shutting down was the easy part. Covid-19’s daily exponential growth to the tune of 33% or more dwarfed all other concerns. The choice was between “shut down now” or “shut down later”. Shutting down the US a week earlier would have cut deaths by about a factor of 3, two weeks earlier by about a factor of 10.

Emerging from our medically induced economic deep-freeze will not be as quick, but there, too, is a first-best approach that dwarfs almost all else: test, test, test. Test early, test quickly, test often. Even a bad test beats no test. The US alone will have to do millions of tests for any hope of crushing, not merely flattening, the virus curve. In fact, why not just test everyone? Iceland is attempting to do just that.

If we were able to test everyone all at once, it would be possible to isolate the infected while letting the rest go on about their regular lives. If only.

Shouting “test” has quickly become the equivalent of shouting “carbon tax” as the perfect response to climate change. Yes, pricing CO₂ is the first-best response. Doing so at any politically feasible level easily passes a benefit-cost test.

The same goes for Covid-19 testing. Much like shutting down the economy passed any benefit-cost test, so does testing millions a day.