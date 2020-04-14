World

SEC charges former banker over $2.5m in bribes for Ghana government officials

Asante Berko arranged bribes for a Turkish energy company to funnel the money to a Ghana-based intermediary, which then paid local officials

14 April 2020 - 19:16 Ayanti Bera
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Bengaluru — On Monday, the US securities regulator charged a former banker at a subsidiary of a US bank for arranging at least $2.5m in bribes to be paid to Ghana government officials to gain approval for a client’s power plant project.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said that Asante Berko arranged the bribes for a Turkish energy company to funnel the money to a Ghana-based intermediary, which then paid the local officials.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported the news earlier in the day and said that Berko was a former banker at Goldman Sachs.

Goldman Sachs, which was not named in the SEC lawsuit, terminated its involvement with the project after the energy company refused to explain the intermediary firm’s role, the report had said.

“Goldman Sachs fully co-operated with the SEC’s investigation and, as stated by the SEC in its press release, the firm’s compliance personnel took appropriate steps to prevent the firm from participating in the transaction,” the WSJ report added, citing Nicole Sharp, a spokesperson for Goldman.

Berko helped the Ghana-based intermediary pay more than $200,000 in bribes to various other government officials, and personally paid more than $60,000 to members of the Ghanaian parliament and other government officials, the SEC statement said, adding that Berko took deliberate measures to prevent his employer from detecting the bribery scheme.

The regulator filed the complaint in the US district court for the eastern district of New York and is seeking monetary penalties, among other remedies, against Berko.

Goldman Sachs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters

Trump pardons former ‘junk bond king’ Michael Milken

The US president also commutes the sentence of Rod Blagojevich, the former Illinois governor convicted of bribery and wire fraud
World
1 month ago

How to stop plague of state corruption in its tracks

A cash reward scheme can foster honesty while higher wages and education can help prevent graft, writes Krish Naidoo
Opinion
2 months ago

