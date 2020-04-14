Pockets of the planet start cautious, post-coronavirus activity

Washington — Coronavirus deaths in the hard-hit US were flat for a second consecutive day, with New York’s governor saying the “worst is over” as many countries weigh a gradual re-opening of their shattered economies.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed about 120,000 and infected nearly 2-million, with about 450,000 of those recovered, tipping the world towards a fierce economic recession as more than half of the world hunkers down at home.

As countries reach different stages of the coronavirus curve, debate is raging over whether to return to normal life and possibly risk a second wave of infections.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told his 1.3-billion citizens their lockdown will remain in effect until May 3, at least, and France’s President Emmanuel Macron has extended his tight measures by another month.