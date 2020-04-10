World

UN wants women at forefront of Covid-19 economic rebuild

60% of women and girls, who tend to work in low-paying, informal jobs, have already lost their jobs during the pandemic

10 April 2020 - 08:22 Agency Staff
Women at the deserted fish market in Rufisque on April 9 2020. Picture: AFP/SEYLLOU
Women at the deserted fish market in Rufisque on April 9 2020. Picture: AFP/SEYLLOU

United Nations — On Thursday, the UN called for women to be at the heart of economic reconstruction efforts as the world grapples with fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, warning that most women face a greater risk of poverty.

Though Covid-19 mortality rates appear to affect men more than women, the pandemic “is having devastating social and economic consequences for women and girls”, UN secretary-general António Guterres said in a statement.

“Nearly 60% of women around the world work in the informal economy, earning less, saving less, and are at greater risk of falling into poverty. I urge governments to put women and girls at the centre of their efforts to recover from Covid-19, to put women’s leadership and contributions at the heart of resilience and recovery,” he said.

Millions of women’s jobs have already been lost, the UN said in a report published to accompany the statement. “Teenage girls out of school may never return,” Guterres continued. “Progress lost takes years to regain.

Guterres spoke as world powers scrambled on Thursday to build a global response to the human tragedy and once-in-a-century economic collapse caused by the coronavirus epidemic.

“We anticipate the worst economic fallout since the Great Depression,” said International Monetary Fund (IMF) chair  Kristalina Georgieva, warning that all but a handful of countries will see incomes fall and urging governments to provide “lifelines” to businesses and households alike.

Guterres already called on governments on Sunday to do more to protect women and girls from domestic and family violence, which is on the rise with hundreds of millions of people around the world ordered to stay home.

AFP

