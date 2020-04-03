Global virus cases breach 1-million mark

Washington — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases around the world has soared past 1-million and deaths have topped 50,000 as the US reported the highest daily death toll of any country so far.

Despite more than half the planet living in some form of lockdown, the virus is continuing to spread rapidly, and to claim lives at an alarming pace, with the US, Spain and Britain all seeing their worst days yet.

The economic cost of the pandemic is getting starker by the day, with new figures showing that an extra 6.65-million Americans signed on for unemployment benefit last week, taking to 10- million the number of people who lost their jobs in the past two weeks of March.

And economists warned it was going to get worse.

“No words for this,” said Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics. “Total layoffs between the March and April payroll surveys look destined to reach perhaps 16- to 20-million, consistent with the unemployment rate leaping to 13% to 16% in one month.”

Financial ratings agency Fitch on Thursday predicted that the US and eurozone economies would shrink this quarter by up to 30% as struggling businesses slash investment and unemployment dampens consumer spending.

World leaders have announced huge financial aid packages to deal with the crisis and the World Bank on Thursday approved a plan to roll out $160bn in emergency cash over 15 months.

Rocketing death toll

The US now accounts for about a quarter of all known global infections and its death toll is rocketing up.

About 6,000 people have died in the US outbreak, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, more than 1,100 of them in the past 24 hours.

White House experts say between 100,000 and 240,000 Americans could ultimately die from the disease.