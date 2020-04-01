PODCAST | Agro-processing entrepreneurship diaries

This episode features a three-way conversation between Andile Masuku; Regis Umugiraneza, a budding Rwandan agro-processing entrepreneur and co-founder of the Carl Group; and Roy Budjhawan, head of impact financing at ING, a Dutch banking and financial services corporation. Fun fact: Regis and Roy have in common a link to the humble sweet potato.

Regis’s live founder experience acts as a springboard for a discussion about effectively channeling entrepreneurial ingenuity and delivering market-relevant business innovation.

Budjhawan and his team at ING are actively financing innovative early-stage business ventures and gives insights on the challenges faced by legacy financial institutions in delivering on such a mandate.

