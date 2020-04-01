World

PODCAST | Agro-processing entrepreneurship diaries

Our host is joined by Rwandan Regis Umugiraneza and Roy Budjhawan of ING

01 April 2020
Sweet potatoes. Picture: WIKIMEDIA
This episode features a three-way conversation between Andile Masuku; Regis Umugiraneza, a budding Rwandan agro-processing entrepreneur and co-founder of the Carl Group; and Roy Budjhawan, head of impact financing at ING, a Dutch banking and financial services corporation. Fun fact: Regis and Roy have in common a link to the humble sweet potato.

Regis’s live founder experience acts as a springboard for a discussion about effectively channeling entrepreneurial ingenuity and delivering market-relevant business innovation.

Budjhawan and his team at ING are actively financing innovative early-stage business ventures and gives insights on the challenges faced by legacy financial institutions in delivering on such a mandate.

Editorial Disclaimer: This podcast is part of a seven-part podcast miniseries interrogating the progress being made in advancing entrepreneurship and job creation in some of the world’s most fragile regions. The series was taped at the fringes of SPARK’s 7th Annual IGNITE Conference in Amsterdam — a premier gathering of refugees, entrepreneurs, educators, private-sector actors, government leaders, academics and NGOs.

While SPARK is the presenting sponsor of the series, African Tech Roundup maintains complete editorial oversight. Opinions expressed by the host and guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions of SPARK.

This podcast is brought to you by African Tech Roundup in partnership with MultimediaLIVE.  

