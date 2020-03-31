Turkey’s central bank adds to emergency measures

The central bank has already stepped up its government bond purchases at a dramatic clip, propping up a market reeling from unabated capital flight and the prospect of increased borrowing needs. Over the past five bond-buyback auctions, it snapped up 1.56-billion liras ($240m) of local-currency debt from the secondary market, the fastest pace in a decade and more than double the average in 2020.

The central bank’s current government bond holdings can reach 5% of its balance sheet, according to a policy statement in December.

Foreign investors pulled a net $742m out of Turkey’s local-currency bond market over five days through March 20. That is the seventh straight week of outflows, taking the exodus over the past year to $6.4bn.

Against this backdrop, the government announced a 50% projected increase in domestic borrowing during the next two months, according to the latest plan published by the Treasury.

The yield on 10-year government bonds has jumped more than 130 basis points in 2020. The lira is down 9.4% against the dollar so far in 2020.

On lockdown

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government is rushing assistance at a time hundreds of thousands of businesses remain shut down because of the outbreak. The number of fatalities from the pandemic reached 168 on Monday as the number of infected people climbed to almost 11,000.

A gauge of confidence among Turkish manufacturers fell in March by the most since the 2008 global financial crisis.

While the central bank purchases are part of a beefed-up programme designed to manage the banking system’s liquidity, its scale suggests policymakers are using their balance sheet to soften the blow of accelerating capital flight, while absorbing any pressure the market may come under if the government is forced to scale up its borrowing.

Earlier in March, Erdogan unveiled a 100-billion lira plan to help businesses ride out the economic storm caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Authorities also doubled the allotment for the Credit Guarantee Fund, through which companies access borrowing with the government acting as a guarantor.