‘Smart quarantine’ IT system traces contacts amid Covid-19

Prague — Czech authorities are testing a new IT system to quickly trace the contacts of those infected with the coronavirus to curb its spread, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The solution offered by the Covid19CZ group of computer experts uses data from the mobile phones and bank cards of people diagnosed with the coronavirus to trace their movement with their consent.

“It generates a memory map showing ... for instance that a man spent half an hour at the corner of two streets,” Covid19CZ spokesperson Irena Zatloukalova said.

“The public health officer can ask if the person visited or met someone to identify other people who may be infected. People won’t have to merely rely on their memory when they recall what they were doing over the past two weeks.”

Under the this smart quarantine system, which is being tested in a southeastern Czech region, the contacts will then be put in a short quarantine of a maximum of three days until they undergo Covid-19 tests.

“If they test negative, they can return to everyday life. If they test positive, they will go into full quarantine,” deputy health minister Roman Prymula said on the government website.