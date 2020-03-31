World

‘Smart quarantine’ IT system traces contacts amid Covid-19

The Czech Covid19CZ group of computer experts uses data infected people to trace their movement with their consent, generating a ‘memory map’

31 March 2020 - 13:42 Agency Staff
Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV
Picture: 123RF/ANDRIY POPOV

Prague — Czech authorities are testing a new IT system to quickly trace the contacts of those infected with the coronavirus to curb its spread, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The solution offered by the Covid19CZ group of computer experts uses data from the mobile phones and bank cards of people diagnosed with the coronavirus to trace their movement with their consent.

“It generates a memory map showing ... for instance that a man spent half an hour at the corner of two streets,” Covid19CZ spokesperson Irena Zatloukalova said.

“The public health officer can ask if the person visited or met someone to identify other people who may be infected. People won’t have to merely rely on their memory when they recall what they were doing over the past two weeks.”

Under the this smart quarantine system, which is being tested in a southeastern Czech region, the contacts will then be put in a short quarantine of a maximum of three days until they undergo Covid-19 tests.

“If they test negative, they can return to everyday life. If they test positive, they will go into full quarantine,” deputy health minister Roman Prymula said on the government website.

Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said he would like to have the system in place nationwide by April 12.

The EU country of 10.7-million people has registered just over 3,000 confirmed cases of the virus, with 24 deaths.

Earlier this month, the government closed all schools, pubs, theatres and most shops and shuttered the borders.

“Owing to the system, we won’t all have to end up in quarantine, only those who are really sick or potentially endangered,” said Zatloukalova. She said the Covid19CZ group has had interest in the IT solution from Britain, Lithuania, Serbia, Slovakia, as well as Latin American countries.

AFP

Eurozone sentiment in record plunge as coronavirus strikes

The decline was the steepest monthly drop since record-keeping began in 1985
World
21 hours ago

Job losses hit 710,000, leaving rich Nordic nations in shock

Economic standstill caused by coronavirus is a ‘tsunami’ that’s rolled over businesses — and it is getting worse
World
22 hours ago

Africa needs R1.7-trillion to fight coronavirus, says UN

UN economic body says stimulus is needed urgently as continent is two to three weeks from worst of outbreak
World
1 day ago

Covid-19 spreads tentacles into townships, old age homes

The coronavirus, which first entered South Africa in wealthy people returning from ski trips to Europe, is now beginning to seep into communities ...
Features
8 hours ago

Most read

1.
China reopens as rest of the world locks down
World / Asia
2.
Zimbabwe begins 21-day Covid-19 lockdown
World / Africa
3.
Australia tests BCG infant vaccine against ...
World
4.
Africa needs R1.7-trillion to fight coronavirus, ...
World / Africa
5.
Job losses hit 710,000, leaving rich Nordic ...
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.