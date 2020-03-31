Lockdowns may slow Covid-19, but global economy is bleeding

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases around the world has risen above 788,000 (with about 166,000 of those recovered), with 413,000 of those in Europe, which also has the lion’s share of the deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

World leaders — several of whom have been stricken or forced into isolation — are still grappling for ways to deal with a crisis that is generating economic and social shockwaves unseen since World War 2.

Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed “closer co-operation” and addressed plunging oil prices in a Monday call, the Kremlin said.

Putin’s government is getting to grips with its own outbreak, with the Russian president urging residents of Moscow to respect a lockdown that has closed all non-essential shops, and left Red Square deserted.

Anna, a web designer, said the lockdown will be hard for her and her five-year-old daughter. “But I don’t want Arina to get sick,” she told AFP on her way to buy bread. “So of course we will observe the quarantine.”

‘Work continues’

After weeks of a national lockdown in Italy, signs are emerging that drastic action could be slowing the spread of the disease. Even though the country’s death toll grew by more than 800 in 24 hours to 11,591, the number of new infections climbed just 4.1%.

“The data is better but our work continues,” said Giulio Gallera, the chief medical officer of Lombardy, Italy’s worst-hit region.

Spain announced another 812 virus deaths in 24 hours, with more than 7,700 deaths now recorded, taking it past China, where the disease first emerged in December.

Even with the US health system stretched, Trump said he is ordering some excess medical equipment be sent to Italy, France and Spain.

‘Nothing to eat’

The lockdowns are causing hardship across the world but particularly in impoverished cities in Africa and Asia. Africa’s biggest city, Lagos, joined the global stay-at-home from Monday, with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari ordering a two-week lockdown for its 20-million people. The measures also apply to the capital Abuja.

“Two weeks is too long. I don’t know how we will cope,” said student Abdul Rahim as he helped his sister sell food from a market stall.

Impoverished Zimbabwe also began enforcing a three-week lockdown. “They need to be fed, but there is nothing to eat,” vegetable vendor Irene Ruwisi said in the township of Mbare, pointing at her four grandchildren. “How do they expect us to survive?”

The shutdown has already put millions out of work and forced governments to rush through huge stimulus and relief plans.

Experts in Germany, Europe’s economic powerhouse, said the virus would shrink output there this year by up to 5.4%.

The World Bank warned the economic fallout from the pandemic could cause Chinese growth to shudder to a halt, and thrust millions of East Asians into poverty.

AFP