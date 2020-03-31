How the pandemic is putting abortion in the crosshairs

New York/Los Angeles — The coronavirus is adding new ammunition to America’s abortion wars.

A move by Republican-controlled Ohio this month to suspend abortions as a nonessential service during the Covid-19 pandemic set off a wave of similar measures in other conservative states. That prompted a flurry of lawsuits by abortion rights advocates and a call to arms by elected officials in liberal states.

Now, attorneys-general across the US are sparring over whether the worldwide public health crisis justifies temporarily shutting abortion clinics in the same vein that elective surgeries and minor medical procedures have been put on hold to conserve medical resources.

Law professor Michele Goodwin says there’s no other country in the world where abortion has been as politically divisive for so long as the US. The current debate is more of the same, she said.

“This is a political power play,” said Goodwin, who is the author of “Policing the Womb” and teaches at the University of California at Irvine.

A federal judge in Austin, Texas, on Monday blocked enforcement of that state’s temporary ban on almost all abortions after a Republican-led coalition of 16 states backed the measure and an alliance of Democratic states condemned it. Hours later, directives in Ohio and Alabama were also blocked, allowing abortion procedures to continue for the time being. Court battles continue in all three states, as well as in Iowa and Oklahoma.

It’s not just red states that are seizing on the virus to advance their positions. A group of 21 blue states urged the Trump administration to ease restrictions on a medication-abortion prescription drug, noting that many women are currently unable to seek in-person care. Another Democrat-led coalition is pushing for the federal government to lift a ban on fetal tissue research, saying the search for a virus cure should be a “top priority.”

Efforts to limit access to abortion in states across the south and midwest have accelerated in recent years. In 2019, 46 years after the US supreme court ruled that the constitution protected the right to an abortion, state legislatures enacted at least 58 new restrictions, including five that effectively ban abortions six weeks after conception, which is early enough that some women don’t yet know they’re pregnant.

In response to the coronavirus, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a directive barring procedures that are “not medically necessary” to preserve health and conserve scarce resources. State Attorney General Ken Paxton threatened violators with fines of as much as $1,000 or 180 days in jail, saying that abortion providers who continue to perform procedures are “demonstrating a clear disregard for Texans suffering from this medical crisis.”

The restrictions drew a quick challenge from Planned Parenthood Center for Choice and local clinics, which argued that abortion is a time-sensitive and essential procedure. In defense of Texas’s position, 16 other states contended that even fundamental rights have to yield in emergencies.

“In the middle of responding to this threat as it unfolds, states should not be required to provide blanket exclusions to public health orders when such exclusions undoubtedly threaten the public as a whole,” the red states said in a court filing.

US district judge Lee Yeakel in Austin ruled Monday that while the governor’s order didn’t exceed his authority, the attorney-general went too far with his interpretation.

“There can be no outright ban on such a procedure,” Yeakel wrote. “This court will not speculate on whether the supreme court included a silent ‘except-in-a-national-emergency clause’ in its previous writings on the issue.”

Yeakel was appointed by former President George W Bush, as was the judge who blocked Ohio’s measure. The ruling in Alabama was issued by a Jimmy Carter appointee.

Calling the Austin lawsuit “politically driven”, Paxton vowed to promptly appeal.

Goodwin, the law professor, said the argument that abortions aren’t essential fails because “all constitutional rights are essential”. She also said some states that are using the coronavirus as a reason to restrict abortion are the same ones that put very strict limits on when during a pregnancy a woman could legally end it.

Amy Hagstrom Miller, owner of Whole Woman’s Health in Austin, was the plaintiff who won a supreme court case in 2016 invalidating a Texas law requiring abortion providers to have hospital admitting privileges. She’s now fighting the governor’s coronavirus policy. She said last week her clinics had to cancel more than 150 appointments for abortions.

“It is shameful that our politicians would use a public health crisis to push an anti-abortion agenda,” she said. “The impact will disproportionately harm our communities of colour, young people, low-income and rural communities.”

Bloomberg