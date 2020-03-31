G20 to ensure help for emerging markets battling with Covid-19

Riyadh — On Tuesday, G20 finance ministers and central bankers pledged to address the debt burden of low-income countries and deliver aid to emerging markets as part of a plan to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement followed a second round of virtual talks after G20 leaders pledged a “united front” last week and said they were injecting $5-trillion into the global economy to head off a feared deep recession.

The ministers and bankers from major industrialised and emerging economies also welcomed a $160bn World Bank relief package to be deployed over the next 15 months to support its member countries, the Saudi hosts said in a statement.

They agreed to press ahead with a plan to address “the risk of debt vulnerabilities in low-income countries” and work to “swiftly deliver ... financial assistance to emerging markets and developing countries”, the statement said.