Japan counts the many costs of the delayed Olympics

Tokyo — Japan’s Olympic delay has upended years of careful planning by organisers and spawned costly headaches for small businesses, hotels and even pro baseball teams, compounding a $12bn price tag.

The Tokyo Games were postponed until 2021 last week as the coronavirus outbreak deepened, an unprecedented move in the 124-year history of the modern Olympics. New dates have yet to be set, leaving sponsors and businesses uncertain and scrambling.

For Japan, a one-year postponement is likely to cost ¥641bn, or about $6bn, according to Katsuhiro Miyamoto, an emeritus professor of economics at Kansai University who studies the economic effect of the Olympics.

He believes the bulk of that, ¥423bn, will be from actual costs — things such as venue maintenance, reprinting of marketing materials and hiring new volunteers — with the remainder coming from a broader blow to the economy.

That is on top of the $12bn Japan spent in the run-up.

The head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said the delay will mean additional costs for everyone.

For Grapestone, which sells banana-shaped sponge cakes filled with custard, the delay has been a disaster for the Olympic-themed “Tokyo Banana” confection it spent a year developing.

Grapestone’s sales had been falling since February, when the coronavirus started to hit tourism. Now vendors are saying they do not want cakes decorated with the 2020 Games logo.

“We’ve never seen such a dramatic fall in sales,” said spokesperson Yukiko Ohno, without detailing the decline. “Since the Olympics were delayed, we think a lot fewer of our customers feel they have to have the cakes right now.”

The company has cut back production at its plants in nearby Saitama. It also makes cherry blossom- and panda-themed cakes, but Ohno said the Olympics one is made with rice flour, to give tourists a “taste of Japan”.